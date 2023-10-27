Meet Precious Akpan winner of The Future Awards Africa ‘Prize For Intrapreneurship’

Nigerian tech and finance professional, Precious Akpan has won The Future Awards Africa ‘Prize For Intrapreneurship’ in the 17th edition of the coveted award ceremony held in Lagos recently.

During the event ceremony on October 22nd this year at the Balmoral Hall of Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, Precious Akpan was announced winner of the coveted Prize acknowledging her outstanding contributions to positive change from within the organizations she has worked.

Read also: Obari Gomba wins Nigerian Prize for Literature after five attempts

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Intrapreneurship which recognizes people who drive change from within an organization had five nominees including Tutu Adetunmbi, Solomon Ayodele, Ernesto Dibia, Victor Okpala and eventual winner, Precious Akpan.

After graduating from the University of Lagos with a First Class Honours in Philosophy, Akpan was a bit uncertain about where to go next, as all she wanted to delve into corporate business and make impact.

During her NYSC, she actively searched for jobs and got an opportunity to become a Business Development Intern at Women Radio – 91.7, which she did for one year.

In this role, she managed new projects that grew the business’ social responsibility – (wecare outreach project), a skill training project and etc.

She also started a radio show called “’Femin-ish’, created and produced by she, where I delved into issues that affected the youths.

“After working for one year, I joined a non-profit – Leading Ladies Africa as Programs and eventually Partnerships Manager, my growth and Impact there was great. After my work at LLA, I joined Clickafix Nigeria Ltd and now the Alternative Bank. All within the space of six years,” she disclosed.

According to Precious, this award is dedicated to all young people who are determined to create change, defying all odds in order to ensure that the work is done.

“This Award is for everyone, entry level, young careerists, students, who are determined to make something good out of their lives and are putting in the necessary work to get themselves there; keep going, your work matters,” Precious excitedly said.

She continued that, “It’s been 6years of hard-work, grit, consistency, driving changes, innovating projects, tears, laughter, failures, successes, and most importantly, the determination to always be better, to keep learning and God.”

Read also: Countdown to Nigeria Prize for Literature 2023 finals as Rainbow Book Club hosts playwrights

In the past six years since graduating from the University of Lagos with a First-Class Honors in Philosophy, Precious has worked in the art, media and fintech industry currently serving as digital partnerships and business growth manager in a financial institution.

The Future Awards Africa, Africa’s biggest youth celebration now in its 17th year continuously honour exceptional young people in Africa who have contributed remarkably to the development of the continent and its people in every calendar year.

This year, The Future Awards Africa with the theme, “Defying Odds, Inspiring Greatness,” celebrated 128 nominees in 25 different categories, all of whom were recognized as outstanding champions in their respective fields.