Meet Nigeria’s Joan Okorodudu who received US Presidential Lifetime Achievement award

Nigeria’s Joan Okorodudu, a trail blazer in the global fashion industry renowned for putting Africa and Nigeria fashion on the global map, as founder of Isis Models Africa, has been awarded the prestigious Lifetime Presidential Award at the Runway International Fashion Awards (RIFAS) in Baltimore, United States over the weekend.

The award comes days after her Isis Models Africa received a unique mention at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in New York, as one of Africa’s leading modeling companies spotlighting young Africa’s and placing them on the global stage.

ISIS Models Africa was lauded for its social impact on the continent of Africa with regards to empowering young African talents to excel globally.

It was also recognised for headlining renowned models search events annually including the Africa’s Next Super Model, a project that has produced talents featured in global fashion events in Madrid, Paris, Milan and other fashion capitals of the world.

Joan Okorodudu is a graduate of Boston University and a former Miss Nigeria, Joan has built a legacy that transcends continents.

She is the founder of Africa’s largest model search platform and has secured modeling opportunities for African talents at major fashion shows worldwide. Her work has transformed

Nykhor Paul, a Sudanese fashion model, while speaking at the UNSTOPPABLE AFRICA, Global Africa Business Initiative at United Nations Global Compact during the UNGA 2024 in a Panel, discussing the future of African fashion, mentioned Isis Model Africa as one of the modeling Agencies in Africa that has remained consistent in shaping the continent and empowering young people like herself to excel.

This corroborated the work done over several years by Joan Okorodudu who has remained at the forefront of showcasing Africa’s modeling talents to the rest of the world.

In recognition of Isis models Africa impact, Nykhor Paul said “I am grateful to share my experiences and to talk about fashion, health and wellness. Such an honor to be among such great people who are making a difference in Africa and the world

“Within the past 10 years there have been beautiful African models. Not just from South Sudan but from Kenya, from Uganda, from South Africa, from Nigeria.

“I do really believe that this is now the time for Africa fashion week to capitalize it (on these great models). Also there are great modeling agencies that you need to familiarize with like @isismodelsafrica and Joram Models which are doing incredible work”.

Reacting, Isis Models in a statement on its Instagram said “For use at Isis Models Africa, greatness was felt in the UNGA 2024 arena when supermodel @nykhor Paul recognized our greatness and asked the entire room to familiarize themselves with the top African modeling agencies that have taken the world by storm like a whirlwind and tornado”

“Truly this is rearranging the chaos in the best timing ever. This company’s blue print was made several decades ago for it to stand here today and get its flowers from supermodels like Nykhor Paul who is one of the best in Africa and globally

“For a lot of people, they are not willing to train for over a decade for panel recognition of their glory in a millisecond at the panel

“The super model Nykhor is well informed about Africa and is giving flowers where it is due. It is from the above backdrop that we need to continue to support African modeling agencies as well as African fashion”

The statement continued “This was a major call to action for a paradigm shift. This endorsement and recognition in a room full of dignitaries, the media and powerful influencers is a roadmap to the future.

“This is the true summit of the future, just for us to achieve sustainable development goals for fashion in Africa. And this is more reasons to invest in Africa”. Isis Models management said

The RIFAS award was founded in 2017 and established to recognize the outstanding achievements of creatives within the independent fashion industry.

It covers sectors such as fashion design, modeling, makeup artistry, hairstyling, nail technology, barbers, stylists, fashion media, influencers, boutique owners, and other contributors to the fashion world.

