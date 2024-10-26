Meet Nigerian tech marketer Khadijat Durosinmi ranked among global marketing influencers index

Khadijat Durosinmi, a Nigerian creative tech marketer, has secured the 59th position on the prestigious Top 100 Marketing Influencers Index by Technology for Marketing (TFM).

This achievement not only marks a significant milestone in her career but also highlights Nigeria and Africa’s growing influence in the global marketing landscape.

Khadijat’s inclusion in this ranking underscores her contributions to marketing and technology, where she consistently amplifies African voices and perspectives.

As a key player in the tech-driven evolution of marketing, she has been instrumental in shaping campaigns and strategies that resonate with both local and global audiences.

“It’s an honor to be recognised among such talented individuals driving innovation in marketing and tech. This wouldn’t have been possible without the support and opportunities I’ve had along the way. It’s a privilege to represent Africa, and I’m excited to continue contributing to the industry’s growth and evolution,” she said.

The Top 100 Marketing Influencers Index, released annually by TFM, highlights individuals who are driving innovation at the intersection of technology and marketing.

TFM, known as the UK’s premier event for marketing technology (martech), is a hub for marketers, innovators, and decision-makers. Each year, it serves as a platform for nurturing groundbreaking ideas and inspiring industry leaders from around the world.

Khadijat’s rank on the Top 100 Marketing Influencers Index is a testament to her relentless pursuit of excellence. Alongside her on this index are 99 other top marketing influencers who are shaping the future of marketing by using technology as a transformative tool to solve real-world challenges.

