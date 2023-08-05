Meet Michelle Alozie who marries football passion with medical career

It was Eleanor Roosevelt, former America’s president, who once said; “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

Michelle Chikwendu Alozie, is a Nigerian-American footballer who has dreams and believes in her dreams that she could balance her passion for football and her medical career.

Besides, she believed in herself that one day she will be a celebrated Nigerian national women footballer, and like it is said, the rest is history as she is now a household name in Super Falcon team.

Alozie was born in Apple Valley, California to Nigerian parents from Imo State on April 28, 1997.

The Super Falcons defender has a bachelor’s degree in Molecular Biology at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. While at Yale, she displayed her football prowess as a key player for the Yale Bulldogs.

However, her senior season was cut short due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Undeterred by the setback, she graduated to the University of Tennessee to continue her football career with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Her passion and determination to make a name in the round leather game made her take her football aspirations to the next level.

She registered for the 2019 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) College Draft. While playing for Houston Dash, Alozie also works as a part –time cancer research technician at the Texas Children’s Hospital.

Her resilience in pursuing her football passion paid off as she secured a contract with BIIK Kazygurt in January 2020, even though she was not selected earlier.

She trained and played for the team until the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the football season, leading her to return to California temporarily.

In 2021, the ebony black amazon’s journey took an exciting turn when she joined the Houston Dash on trial. Her impressive performances caught the eye of national team manager Randy Waldrum, who had previously managed the Dash.

Subsequently, she signed a national team replacement contract during the 2021 Houston Dash season and later secured a full contract for the remainder of the season in August 2021. Her consistent form led to a two-year contract extension with the Dash in December 2022.

Her dedication and diligence to her football career earned a call-up to Nigeria’s national women team. Making her senior debut on June 10, 2021, in a friendly against Jamaica, she quickly became a valuable asset on the field.

Alozie’s inclusion in the country’s 23-player squad for the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 depicts her growing influence in the game.

At the ongoing Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, her defensive prowess has been instrumental in the Super Falcons’ impressive outings. Her capacity was tested in their hard-fought goalless draw against Canada, where she showcased her defensive acumen.

She is a beauty to behold even off the field as she continues to balance her passion for football with her profession as a cancer research technician at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, Texas.

Her unwavering commitment to both her medical career and football dreams serve as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and young girls alike.

Alozie’s journey from a cancer research technician to a rising star on the football field is nothing short of inspiring.

The Nigeria international is a brilliant example of how goals can be achieved with commitment and hard work as her star continues to rise. Alozie is an ideal inspiration Nigerian ladies need to emulate in pursuit of their career and becoming worthy celebrities in life.