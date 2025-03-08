Akolisa (Ako) Ufodike, a Nigerian-Canadian, a professor, finance professional and a public servant has been honoured with the King Charles III Coronation Medal in recognition of his remarkable contributions to public service, governance, and diversity in Canada.

The medal, which was created to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to Canada, its provinces, territories, or communities, or who have achieved outstanding accomplishments that bring credit to the nation.

Ufodike’s recognition is a testament to his extensive impact in public administration, academia, and corporate governance.

As Alberta’s Deputy Minister of Trade, Immigration, and Multiculturalism, he made history as the first Black-Albertan and the first Nigerian-Canadian to hold such a role in Canada.

His leadership has been pivotal in advancing policies that support economic growth, diversity, and inclusion.

In addition to his government service, Ufodike is one of Canada’s leading researchers on diversity in board governance. As the founder of the John Ware Institute, he has played a key role in increasing Black representation in corporate boardrooms, placing over 70 Black directors and significantly raising the number of certified Black directors in Canada.

His efforts have earned him numerous accolades, including the Institute of Public Administration of Canada (IPAC) Established Leader Award and the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal.

Ufodike has also had a profound impact on education. Before his appointment as Deputy Minister, he was a faculty member at York University, where he taught auditing and public sector finance. His research on public-private partnerships, accountability, and governance has been widely published, influencing both policy and industry practices.

His recent recognition with the King Charles III Coronation Medal comes as another milestone in his decorated career.

In a heartfelt announcement, Ufodike reflected on the highs and lows of the past year, expressing gratitude for the honour while remembering the recent passing of his father.

“Indeed, 2024 was a year full of blessings, and I have much to be thankful for,” he shared.

He added, “I also started 2025 on a high note, discovering in January that I had been awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal back in 2022—though I only just found out. Delayed blessings are now manifesting! And today, I am deeply humbled to receive the King Charles III Coronation Medal.”

The official investiture ceremony took place on March 3, 2025, at McDougall Centre, Government House, Calgary, a momentous occasion attended by dignitaries and other notable recipients.

This date held special significance for Ufodike, as it coincided with his daughter’s 16th birthday.

Ufodike joins an esteemed group of 474 recipients in Alberta, including former Premiers, Chief Justices, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and exceptional individuals who have contributed to Canada and beyond.

