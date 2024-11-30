Meet 23yr-old Annie Ojewunmi who transited from admiring to repairing airplanes

Annie Ojewunmi’s journey into aviation space started as a young girl. Intrigued by the sight of planes flying above her home, the curiosity sparked her interest and spurred her to choose a career in Aeronautics. As an aircraft engineer, her journey in the male dominated sector has not been without challenge. Despite the challenges, Ojewunmi has not only thrived in the sector but continues to chart a path for young females looking to pitch their tents in the aviation sector through her mentoring program ‘Aerospace with Annie‘. In this interview with IFEOMA OKEKE-KORIEOCHA, she speaks on her journey into the aviation sector, challenges and success stories she has recorded since she started ‘Aerospace with Annie‘.

Take us through your journey in Nigeria’s aviation space; from education level, till now?

My journey began as a young girl, intrigued by the sight of planes flying above my home. That curiosity sparked my first question about aerospace: What are those things up there? Honestly, I was fascinated with those things that flew over the house. I mostly wondered how they did not fall as all objects would. Ever since I knew my career had to be in Aeronautics. That curiosity led me to pursue a BSc in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Lagos, where I gained valuable knowledge and technical skills on major foundational concepts relating to aerospace – Thermodynamics, Fluid Dynamics, and Turbomachinery. My first role in the aviation industry was a six-month industrial training experience at Arik Air Limited, where I served as a Technical Aircraft Maintenance Intern. During my time in the Maintenance Hangar, my hard work and dedication earned me a remarkable opportunity to join the flight crew as a Flight Engineer in Training on the Bombardier Dash 8 – Q400 in 2021—an experience that marked a transformative moment in my aviation career. In addition, based on my quest for more knowledge, I have completed several certifications in Aeronautics and Aircraft Maintenance from leading international organizations. One in particular that stood out for me was the IAQG Aviation Maintenance (AM) Specific Knowledge Course (TCSS 003) offered with a Scholarship by TEC Transnational. I was the best performer at the time, helping me bridge the gap between my academic background and the technical aspects of Aircraft Maintenance. The course also helped during my Graduate Training with Onedot Aviation where I gained experience in Quality Assurance and Non-destructive Testing. I also work as an Aviation Content Creator with Aviation Business Consultant International, USA. So it is safe to say that I am excited to be a part of the aerospace and aviation industry.

However, my journey has not been without its challenges. The first challenge came during my training at Arik Air. I encountered a career-limiting challenge, which most engineering students in Nigeria who aspire to become aerospace engineers and industry leaders struggle with. This challenge involves the transition from academia to industry. Most students, just like I was, are unaware of the vast opportunities and diverse career paths available in the Aerospace and aviation industry, which negatively affects career selection and advancement. Without access to industry information and career mentorship, most students choose the wrong careers in the industry. Unfortunately, the current academic curriculum does not fully prepare engineering students to be industry-ready in terms of career guidance and support. For me, regular discussions and career mentorship sessions with professionals in the industry helped me navigate my path early on. Recognising that many students lack access to similar opportunities, I founded the Young Aerospace Professionals Initiative (YAPI), formerly Aerospace with Annie, in 2022 to address this gap. Through YAPI, I have provided STEM-focused mentorship to over 100 aspiring Nigerian aerospace professionals. The initiative offers career coaching, job placement assistance, and professional networking training. These have resulted in over 20 aerospace Internships and Graduate training with a 90 percent acceptance rate for mentees, knowledge-building and skills development webinars, and mentorship sessions to boost STEM career success and positively impact the local STEM workforce. To my dismay, I also faced significant challenges in securing a Graduate Trainee position after graduation. Eventually, through dedication and consistency, I secured an opportunity that allowed me to make meaningful contributions to the growth of my organization while gaining invaluable knowledge and technical skills in the aerospace and aviation industry in Nigeria. Following the training, I was retained as an Aircraft Maintenance Technician, working alongside Licensed Aircraft Maintenance Engineers. Overcoming these challenges made me realize the importance of a structured career support system and personal zeal and dedication to be successful in the industry as a young professional.

Today, as a young aerospace and aviation professional, my goal is to contribute to current research and development in Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) and Hydrogen Propulsion technologies. I also look forward to driving more positive change through YAPI in STEM education and Workforce development, focusing on aerospace, for aspiring professionals coming behind.

What inspired you to get into aviation space and how has the experience been since you entered the space?

The inspiration behind my career in the aviation space started from watching planes fly. One of the highlights of my day is seeing planes take off and land daily at Murtala Muhammed Airport 2. However, my transformative experience in the aerospace and aviation industry came from my industrial training at Arik Air. The idea and enthusiasm of working on airplanes was mind-blowing for me. Especially the flight I had as part of the Flight Crew. This gave me a unique experience on how the aviation industry operates with airplanes, flights, and Man-Power. From flight scheduling, through pre-flight checks, crew briefings, and real-life monitoring, I had an amazing experience and it confirmed to me just how much I wanted to be a part of the industry. Being in the cockpit, as an Engineer-in-Training, with the Pilots in Flight, was the turning point for me. It reminded me of the important role engineers play in making flights possible and safe. This was an experience that has shaped my career and continues to drive my passion for aerospace and aviation.

Honestly, the experience has been amazing. From a young girl who would only watch from afar to a young professional who is also contributing to the industry in our unique way. I have gained valuable experience in general Aircraft Maintenance, quality assurance, non-destructive testing, technical record keeping, supply chain, and maintenance planning. The industry in Nigeria is growing and it is opening doors to more opportunities for growth and development. I also have connected with many senior professionals in the industry who have been very helpful in my experience in the industry. My early experience as part of a flight crew not only inspired me but continues to remind me why I chose this path.

You have a Bachelor’s of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Lagos. Was this choice of education deliberate considering your career path today?

Yes, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Lagos was an intentional choice. When applying to the university, I had doubts and was uncertain whether to pursue a specialized degree in Aerospace Engineering or choose a more generalized course. I eventually chose the latter, due to the opportunity it would give me to switch careers to another specialization if I wanted to. But I do not think that is going to happen.

I strongly believe I made the best decision. A more generalised degree gave me a broad perspective on how other engineering specializations influence the aerospace and aviation industry. I also developed more diverse skills than I would have if I opted for a specialized degree. It is a decision I would make all over again if placed in the same position.

Did your family background in any way influence your career path or were there objections or contrary opinions by your parents initially? Share with us.

My entire family has supported my aerospace career, from the beginning of my education and career pursuits till now. I would always say this – My Dad initially wanted me to be a Medical Doctor. But Medicine was not for me. I knew that right from secondary school. Though he was highly disappointed when I chose an engineering career, he has always given me his full support. He has been one of my top career coaches since then. I am always grateful to have him.

My Mum, on the other hand, had always been convinced I wanted to be an Engineer. At a point in Secondary School, because of peer pressure, I decided to switch to the Commercial class. My Mum provided valuable guidance and ensured I understood the importance of making informed career choices early on. She has been one of my greatest pillars of support in my career, especially through my University days. I will forever be grateful for her encouragement and dedication to my career development.

Tell us about your mentoring program ‘Aerospace with Annie‘ and why you started the program?

Aerospace with Annie, now known as Young Aerospace Professionals Initiative (YAPI), was born out of the challenges I faced as a young professional navigating her path in the Industry. It is a non-profit STEM Education and Workforce Empowerment Organization, focused on the aerospace and aviation industry. The primary goal of YAPI is to inspire, empower, and support young Nigerian engineering students to achieve their career goals of becoming leaders in the aerospace and aviation industry by bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world industry practices. The program provides technical opportunities with leading aerospace and aviation organizations, career mentorship and counseling, and professional industry networking training to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical experience in the aviation and aerospace industry. The initiative connects students with seasoned professionals in the industry, facilitates webinars and workshops, and provides resources to help participants better understand career pathways in aviation and aerospace. It offers students and young professionals access to industry insights, boosts manpower development, and cultivates a new generation of skilled professionals poised to drive growth and innovation in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

This all started as ‘Aerospace with Annie’, where I consistently shared my experiences in the industry via my LinkedIn page. This made me known as Annie Aerospace, the Aerospace Girl on LinkedIn. I began receiving requests from Nigerian engineering students on how to navigate their career paths in the aerospace industry. This led to the idea of a mentorship program for these students. Based on this, I conducted a survey to identify the major career challenges faced by these students and to determine the most effective initiatives to address them. Choosing a career path is not an easy decision and I came to understand that it requires a great deal of analysis and career consultation which most students do not have access to. This has been one of my biggest motivations since its establishment – to help young engineering students make the best career decisions to become leaders in the aerospace and aviation industry. I started this program while I was still a mechanical engineering student at the University of Lagos, so I can say that I have faced my fair share of challenges as the founder of this initiative. There have been moments when I struggled with self-doubt and challenges placing mentees. But this motivation keeps me going.

Through YAPI, I have gained experience in career consultations and counseling, and this opportunity has also made me realize the importance of impacting the careers of the younger generations coming behind and giving back to society.

What success stories have you achieved since you started ‘Aerospace with Annie‘?

Currently, YAPI has a network of over 100 Mentees and the leadership structure from a one-person initiative to a 5-members Leadership Team consisting of 4 seasoned aerospace professionals as career mentors and an engineering-focused project manager within a span of 2 years.

More importantly, through YAPI, I have helped many engineering students secure Internships and Graduate Training with top aerospace and aviation companies in Nigeria, including Arik Air, Air Peace, Aero Contractors, 7Star Global, Vortyx Space, Ibom Air, 631 Maintenance Depot, and other organisations. YAPI has fostered a partnership between an aerospace organization, Vortyx Space, and the Aerospace Community, University of Lagos for the career growth and development of students interested in aerospace careers, which I believe is the first of many. YAPI has also been collaborating with various Space Clubs in Nigerian universities to formally establish the Space Club Nigeria, creating a unified platform for all students involved in the aerospace and aviation industry in the country.

Also, for the first time, I secured an admission for a mentee in Aircraft Maintenance at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology in 2023. Right from the JAMB stage till he resumed and with personal mentorship, this mentee is currently a First Class Student and the course representative. These are among our many achievements proving that with the right opportunities and mentorship, Nigerian students excel in the aerospace and aviation industry.

Where do you see ‘Aerospace with Annie‘ in the next 10 years?

In the next decade, I envision Aerospace with Annie, now Young Aerospace Professionals Initiative (YAPI), becoming a leading platform for mentorship, training, and advocacy in the Aerospace and aviation industry in Nigeria and beyond. Here is what I believe YAPI will achieve within the next 10 years:

A Nationwide Reach: Within 10 years, YAPI will expand its footprint across Nigeria, reaching students and young professionals in every state, including underserved and remote communities. The goal is to ensure that every aspiring aerospace professional, regardless of background, has access to mentorship, resources, and opportunities to succeed in the aviation industry.

Global Collaboration: YAPI will build partnerships with local and international aviation organizations, universities, and institutions. These collaborations will provide access to global opportunities, scholarships, internships, and exchange programs to ensure that our mentees are globally competitive. Through these partnerships, the program will create structured pathways for students to transition seamlessly from school to employment.

Advocacy for Diversity and Inclusion: More resources will be invested in advocacy and outreaches, especially in encouraging more women and underserved communities to join the industry. By launching targeted projects and campaigns, we hope to significantly increase the number of women in aviation and build an inclusive environment where everyone can excel.

A Center for Innovation: YAPI will evolve into a hub for aerospace innovation and research. The center will be a dedicated space where students and professionals can collaborate on solving industry challenges and contribute to aerospace and aviation technology in Nigeria and Africa.

Ultimately, in 10 years, I see YAPI having a transformative impact on Nigeria’s aviation sector by not only empowering students and aspirants but also contributing to the development of an inclusive aerospace and aviation industry in Nigeria. I hope that through YAPI, I can create a generation of aerospace leaders and professionals who will shape the future of aviation in Nigeria, Africa, and beyond.

Aircraft engineering space is male dominated, yet you have thrived in the space. How have you been able to overcome stereotypes associated with male dominated spaces like this one?

Overcoming Stereotypes in a male-dominated Space like aerospace has not been easy, but with determination and a clear vision for what I want to achieve, I have been able to scale through gender barriers. One of the earliest lessons I learned in the workplace was that knowledge and competence carry far more weight than stereotypes. I have had situations where my competence was doubted because I am a young woman. An example was when I was to work in the wheels and brakes workshop at Onedot Aviation. The tasks there required intense work such as the assembly and disassembly of aircraft tires. Most of my senior colleagues expected me to decline to do the difficult work. But I was always committed to getting the job done, even when it involved getting my hands dirty. This experience earned me recognition as a dedicated professional, regardless of gender. Whether through hands-on experience at work or my contributions to projects, I have ensured that my work consistently demonstrates my capabilities.

There have been moments when I felt underestimated or overlooked simply because of my gender, but instead of letting these experiences discourage me, I used them as motivation to work harder. I refused to let biases define me or my potential. Every challenge became an opportunity to show that women can succeed and lead in the aviation space. Additionally, I have built a strong support network of like-minded peers and colleagues who understand the unique challenges women face in this space and other male-dominated industries.

Recognising the stereotypes I face inspired me to create the AeroWomen Community under the Young Aerospace Professionals Initiative (YAPI), where I mentor young female engineering students to help them break into the aviation and aerospace sectors. Also, as the acting Young Professionals Chair at the Nigeria Local Chapter, Institution of Engineering and Technology, UK, my first project is the AeroGirls Inspire Outreach. The program aims to encourage, educate, and empower young girls to pursue aerospace and aviation careers, which I believe would help bridge the gender disparity in the industry and also eradicate gender stereotypes.

Overcoming stereotypes in a male-dominated industry has been challenging. I work to change the perception that gender is a limitation to success in the aerospace and aviation industry. I am committed to inspiring and supporting the next generation of women to rise above this limitation and do likewise in the industry.

How are you helping mentees pursue promising careers in aerospace?

Choosing a career path is one of the most important decisions students make. Early career mentorship and counseling are vital in pursuing the right path. First, I connect students and aspirants to seasoned professionals for personalized mentorship and career guidance. It involves career clarity sessions and a SWOT analysis to determine the best path for every Mentee. I organize aerospace webinars and career workshops to give these Mentees access to industry information and enable them to make the best decisions. These webinars cover technical and essential skills required to succeed in various pathways, alongside question-answering sessions to ensure clarity in the minds of these young ones. These sessions bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application and prepare mentees to excel in their chosen careers.

Many students lack exposure to the opportunities available in aerospace. I ensure mentees gain access to hands-on experience in the industry through internships, graduate training, virtual internships, and projects. I also share opportunities to gain additional knowledge and skills through courses taught by International universities and organizations, industry events, and sponsorships. Maintaining long-term relationships with my mentees and offering continuous support as they progress in their careers has also been very beneficial. Finally, I help them set career goals, navigate challenges, and celebrate their achievements to ensure they stay motivated and focused on their aspirations. My work with YAPI is about more than just helping mentees find jobs—it’s about equipping them with the skills, confidence, and network they need to build long-lasting and impactful careers in aerospace.

Having worked in the aviation space for sometime now, do you think there are subtle policies that discourage gender balance in the sector and are these policies global ones or do they specifically concern Nigeria?

The aviation industry, both globally and in Nigeria, has historically been male-dominated, with women underrepresented in various roles, particularly in technical and leadership positions. While explicit policies discriminating against women are uncommon, several subtle factors contribute to gender imbalance. In Nigeria, traditional gender roles and societal expectations can discourage women from pursuing careers in very competitive fields like aerospace and aviation. These cultural norms often influence educational and career choices from an early age. The lack of many women in leadership roles means fewer role models for aspiring female professionals. It limits the aspirations of young women from entering the field. Only three percent of managerial and executive positions in the aerospace and aviation industry are held by women. This was stated by Matthew Pwajok, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA at the SheEngineer 30 percent Club Launch/Award sponsored by the Royal Academy of Engineering in 2023 which I attended.

Most often, Workplace cultures that are not inclusive or supportive of women can create environments where female employees feel unwelcome or undervalued, affecting the retention and career progression of women in the industry. Women may also have less access to training opportunities, mentorship programs, and professional development resources which will negatively affect their career advancement and also make them less competitive when compared to their male counterparts.

While there are no policies discouraging gender balance in aerospace and aviation, subtle systemic factors often contribute to the underrepresentation of women in the industry.

In your opinion, how do you think more females can be encouraged to operate in the aviation space?

Encouraging more women to pursue careers in aviation requires a multifaceted approach that addresses cultural, educational, and professional barriers. First, I believe in the philosophy – Catch Them Young. It is important to introduce young female students to aerospace and aviation careers through awareness outreaches. These would involve workshops, field trips to airports, and interactive sessions with aviation professionals to spark interest among young girls and encourage them to pursue careers in the industry. Also, reorientation outreaches would help break down the cultural bias of women taking up STEM careers.

Also, initiatives where experienced female aviation professionals mentor aspiring women to provide guidance and support. Highlighting the achievements of women in aviation would also help inspire these young girls to pursue aerospace careers. Providing female engineering students with more Scholarships to pursue aerospace and aviation courses and internships to gain hands-on experience in the industry and build competence. Organizing Conferences and Workshops focused on women’s growth and development in the industry. The empowerment of support organizations like the Women in Aviation Nigeria Chapter, which offers networking, training, and advocacy for women in the industry, should also be prioritised.

Through this, the aviation industry in Nigeria can become more inclusive for young girls and women.

How old are you and what motivates you the most?

At 23 years old, my primary motivation is my passion for flight, aviation and a commitment to empowering others to achieve career success in the industry. I also believe my Parents and family are my biggest motivators. My mentor has also been a great source of motivation. I always hope not to disappoint any of them.

What is the next big thing for Annie Ojewunmi?

The next big step in my journey is to pursue a career as an Aerospace Engineer specializing in Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) and Hydrogen Propulsion systems. My goal is to contribute to the global push for greener aviation by contributing to developing innovative technologies that reduce the environmental impact of air travel. I am particularly interested in advancing alternative fuel systems and energy-efficient propulsion technologies to help achieve carbon-neutral aviation in the coming decades.

Also, I aim to scale up my non-profit organization, the Young Aerospace Professionals Initiative (YAPI). I want YAPI to become a globally recognized platform for mentoring and empowering young minds in aerospace, particularly in underserved communities in Nigeria. My vision is to create programs that bridge the gap between academic learning and industry needs, provide hands-on training opportunities, and inspire the next generation of aviation leaders.

By combining my technical aspirations with my commitment to mentorship and advocacy through YAPI, I hope to make a meaningful impact on both the future of sustainable aviation and the growth of diverse talent in the aerospace sector in Nigeria.

