Maison Valor shines at Ecobank Design, Build Expo

Maison Valor has made significant impact at the Ecobank Design and Build Expo in Lagos which was held from November 27th to December 1st, showcasing its premium home essentials to industry leaders and design enthusiasts.

The event attracted an impressive array of notable personalities, including former Presidentof Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; the Independent and Non-Executive Director of Ecobank, Mrs. Bimbola Wright; the Director of Deutsche Bank Group, Andrea Voss; the Deputy Managing Director of First Bank, Mr. Ini Ebong and the Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation, Makhtar Diop.

Celebrities such as Toke Makinwa, IK Osakioduwa,Dabota Lawson and Lilian Afegbai also visited the Maison Valor booth to explore the brand’s luxury product line.

“The Ecobank Design and Build Expo was an incredible opportunity to showcase our commitment to luxury home essentials,” said Emelda .O. Rufai, founder of Maison Valor.

“We were thrilled to engage with industry experts and potential customers who appreciate high-quality bedroom and bathroom products.”

The company’s display featured a range of premium products, including hypoallergenic mattresses, Egyptian thread-count sheets, mattress protectors and luxurious duvets, all highlighting Maison Valor’s dedication to comfort and style.

In celebration of its 5th anniversary, Maison Valor is launching a special holiday sale, offering up to 40 percent off its entire product range.

This sale is a gesture of gratitude to it’s customers who have supported the brand’s journey over the past five years.

Maison Valor continues to be a leading provider of luxury home essentials in Nigeria and is committed to delivering exceptional quality and design.

Share