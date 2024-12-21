LXAR: Redefining creativity, connection with art exhibition in Lagos

Lagos witnessed a unique blend of creativity and emotion as LXAR, the art collective led by Anny Robert and Lex Ash, hosted a captivating exhibition.

The event celebrated collaboration and community through a showcase of thought-provoking artworks, inviting attendees to connect with the stories and emotions behind each piece.

Held on December 15, LXAR, the team-based art collective founded by visual artists Anietie Robert Ntefon, better known as Anny Robert, and Alexander Chidiebere Ashimole, better known as Lex Ash, hosted their much-anticipated art exhibition in Lekki, Lagos.

The intimate event featured 41 visually appealing art pieces, including works such as Jaded, Blue, At Wits End, Stillness in Bloom, Duality of Self, and Holometabolous. Guided by the theme, I Am Tired and I Am Tired of Pretending I Can Do This Alone, the showcase underscored the power of community and collaboration.

Through their art, the duo sought to create a space where vulnerability meets creativity, encouraging audiences to confront their exhaustion and engage in a shared dialogue about resilience and humanity.

”We have been nurturing this idea since July.My partner, Lex Ash had the idea of us doing a show together. I was already at the verge of not doing anything because I was already exhausted.When he brought up the idea, it was appealing because now I have someone to do it with”, Anny Robert said.

Speaking about the exhibition’s unique theme, Lex Ash said, “Both of us have reached a point in our careers where we’ve achieved quite a bit. We were trying to figure out the next step but were also exhausted from the rat race we’ve been in. So, we decided to channel that exhaustion—something that would normally drain us—into creating something others can enjoy.”

A standout feature of the exhibition was the unveiling of a book bearing the same title as the theme. The book, which features all the displayed artworks, serves as a portable continuation of the show. “The book encapsulates the entire exhibition,” explained Anny. “If you buy the book, you’re essentially carrying the whole show with you. We wanted something more than just paintings on display—we wanted the art to stay in people’s lives in a meaningful way. The books come with stands, ensuring they remain constantly open to welcome people into the experience.”

Lex added, “We can sell our artworks, but we also wanted to offer something tangible—a smaller, accessible piece of the art. Even if people don’t purchase a painting, the book allows them to own a part of this journey forever.”

Anny Robert is a Lagos-based photographer and visual artist known for redefining Black elegance. His work explores themes of duality, identity, culture, and spirituality. A graduate of Covenant University with a degree in Computer Science, Anny’s artistry is steeped in thoughtful introspection.

Similarly, Lex Ash, a graduate of Covenant University’s Estate Management program, is a multi-talented visual artist and musician. Driven by emotional resonance and the connections he forms with people, Lex creates art that reflects how he feels and the lives of those who inspire him.

By merging their creative energies, Anny and Lex have demonstrated the power of collaboration. Their exhibition invites viewers to reflect on their struggles while reminding them that they don’t have to face these challenges alone. For the artists, this collaboration is more than art—it is a movement to foster connection and strengthen humanity.

