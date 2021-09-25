Luxury Maldives Resort Operator Soneva Hosts Exclusive Dinner at Slow Lagos

The Maldives seems to be having a moment when it comes to the preferred choice for luxury travel with Nigerians, but what about the Maldives makes it so special?

Located just south of the Indian subcontinent, the Maldives is a gorgeous chain of islands in the Indian Ocean-Arabian Sea area, well-known for its world-class diving destinations, with crystal blue waters and a diverse array of ocean life. Of the many resorts abutting the islands’ white, sandy beaches and waters, a destination that truly epitomizes the Maldives’ luxury experience is Soneva.

Soneva created the blueprint for ‘barefoot luxury’ resorts in the Maldives with the opening of Soneva Fushi in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 1995, considered the original luxury desert hideaway. At Soneva, real ‘luxury’ is defined as something truly rare: peaceful, timeless, and space.

Soneva hosted a series of exclusive dinners in partnership with Ruinart, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, and Slow Lagos Restaurant to showcase its luxurious island resorts and its rare, one-of-a-kind guest experiences. The dinners were attended by prominent lifestyle and business professionals, including Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Managing Director Zenith Bank; Mr. Umesh Amarnani, Managing Director Pacegate; Founder of Idia Project and actress, Idia Aisien; Lehle Baldé, Editor of Business Day Weekender; Mr. Innocent Ike, Managing Director, Polaris Bank, as well as many others.

The event included a virtual reality segment, where guests got to experience first-hand the different Soneva experiences and resorts, which include Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani, and Soneva Aqua in the Maldives, and Soneva Kiri in Thailand. “At Soneva, our unique experiences are in line with what luxury means to us. To us, real luxury is feeling the ocean water between your toes or enjoying dinner under the star-lit sky in an exotic location. It is about reconnecting with yourself, your loved ones, and the natural world. Our goal is to provide, lasting memories of real luxury and create rare experiences that stay in the hearts of our guests,” says Umesh Armanani, Ambassador to Soneva.

Soneva Fushi is the original luxury desert island hideaway in the Maldives’ Baa Atoll, which inspires the imagination with 63 luxury beachfront villas and eight Water Retreats, ranging in size from one to nine bedrooms. In the tranquil Noonu Atoll, Soneva Jani offers iconic over-water luxury within a 5.6 km private lagoon, with 51 over-water villas and three vast island reserves. Sailing from both Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, the sophisticated, 23-meter Soneva in Aqua yacht offers Soneva’s signature luxuries and exquisite service at sea, with bespoke charters across the Indian Ocean. And in Thailand, Soneva Kiri is found on the remote, unspoiled island of Koh Kood, where luxury meets eco-friendly design, with lush tropical rainforest on unspoiled island beaches.

At Soneva’s award-winning island resorts, there is something for everyone, from rare family experiences to couples’ indulgence, with culinary delights and world-class dining destinations and relaxing and rejuvenating therapies that focus on holistic wellbeing. Every package is tailored to your needs, whether you want the ultimate in privacy and seclusion, to make unforgettable memories with rare experiences, to unwind with spa therapies, kick-start a healthier lifestyle, or simply relax and unwind with the soft sand between your toes.