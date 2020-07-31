Legacy Grill Gourmet at Your Doorstep

It is always inspiring for me when I see young people turning their passions into profit and that is why I am delighted to write about Legacy Kitchen on this edition of Culinary Delights’. I have missed connecting with our readers through culinary experiences so it’s nice to be back.

Legacy Grill is located on 7A Bose Enemenoh, Ikoyi, Lagos off Queen’s drive in Ikoyi. Owned by Oreoluwa Okuboyejo, who is also head chef and CEO he studied Economics at the University of Houston, also a music producer is a young millennial passionate about following his dreams and is combining his passion of food and culinary arts to create a legacy through his restaurant Legacy Kitchen. When I asked Oreoluwa the origin of the name Legacy Kitchen, he said he is “trying to build something bigger than him, a legacy of sorts.”

Legacy Kitchen, prides itself on flavourful and tasty comfort food. If I were to describe the menu at Legacy Kitchen, I would say it is heavily inspired by Japanese, French, Nigerian, and Lebanese cultures and I appreciate how diverse the menu is. You can get anything from burger and fries, prawn avocado salad, oven baked jollof couscous, chicken wings, grilled chicken, shawarmas, Japanese rice, Bolognese, and much more. Let’s call it a fusion of cultures. Legacy Grill opened in 2018 with DJ Cuppy was announced as the brand ambassador with her very own pink Cuppy Shawarma.

Prior to the pandemic, I had the pleasure of going to the physical location of Legacy Grill and it’s a spacious indoor/outdoor space perfect for large gatherings and family events. I particularly liked the garden portion and the simple yet carefully thought out space. Covid-19 has been a tough time for many restaurants, inducing loss of sales due to social distancing measures, however, it is encouraging to see Legacy Grill still standing almost 5 months after the government imposed lockdown of all restaurants except for delivery and pick up. Legacy Kitchen has to pivot and focus on optimising their deliveries and using social media and other digital tools to sell food to their customers online.

Like many of you, during the lockdown, I found myself at home and cooking more than usual and from time to time I really missed going out to eat. One of the things that the lockdown has taught me is that we can make do with the bare minimum but it also highlighted that going to out to eat is something that I really enjoy doing.

On this particular day, I had the chicken katsu with jasmine rice. Chicken Katsu is a crispy chicken katsu served with savory sauce and eggs over rice, this Chicken Katsudon (Chicken Cutlet Rice Bowl) is a typical lunch enjoyed by all ages in Japan and apparently in Lagos too because I thoroughly enjoyed my meal. It was filling, tasty and fresh. The delivery service was also prompt and the driver was very friendly. I definitely will be ordering from them again and I encourage you to do the same. Stay safe and Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating.

See you next week. Follow them on Instagram @legacy.bar.grill or call on +234 8090936499 +23409060970097