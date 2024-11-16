LAGOS x PARIS initiative: Empowering Nigerian fashionistas

Nigeria’s fashion industry is flourishing, gaining international acclaim as it bridges cultural heritage with modern creativity. With a rich tapestry of colours, textiles, and patterns rooted in its cultural diversity, Nigerian designers are capturing the world’s attention, showcasing a unique blend of traditional influences and contemporary aesthetics.

From Lagos to Paris, Nigerian fashion brands are making waves. They spotlight African fashion on the global stage and set trends with bold statements.

Nigeria’s fashion sector is not only boosting the country’s cultural exports but also driving economic growth. According to a report by the African Development Bank, Africa’s fashion industry has the potential to generate more than $15 billion in revenue annually, and Nigeria is at the forefront of this growth.

The government has acknowledged this potential, with programmes to support young designers through training, funding, and exposure to international markets.

One of the groundbreaking initiatives, the LAGOS x PARIS Accelerator Programme, is set to transform the landscape for high-potential Nigerian fashion and design brands, aimed at fostering international collaboration and boosting the creative economy.

This one-year training and mentoring programme, a collaboration between the French Embassy in Nigeria and local partners, is designed to equip these brands with the tools, skills, and funding needed to achieve sustainable growth and expand into international markets.

At its core, the LAGOS x PARIS Accelerator Programme aims to bridge the gap between local talent and global opportunities. By providing Nigerian designers with access to international markets, the programme not only showcases the rich cultural heritage and creativity of Nigeria but also opens up new avenues for economic growth and job creation within the country.

Participants undergo a rigorous selection process to ensure that the most promising brands are chosen. Once selected, these brands embark on a comprehensive journey that includes a 360-degree audit, followed by tailored training phases. These phases encompass structuring, development, and operational strategies, all aimed at strengthening the brand’s market readiness and competitive edge.

Laurent Favier, head of the French embassy in Lagos, said: “First of all, this partnership matches perfectly. France is a well-known country for that sector. Nigeria is full of talents, energy in that sector, so it matches very well.

“And number two, it is the crossroad of art, creation and economy business. So employment, taking off of industry, transfer of competencies, reinforcement of capabilities, of know-how are key. That’s what we have in mind when we do this Lagos X Paris program.

“This year again, 10 persons have been selected and accompanied intensively. So we have really tailored the assistance of France for each person. So we made a kind of assessment.”

The LAGOS x PARIS Accelerator Programme is part of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiative called “Création Africa,” which supports creative industries worldwide. In Nigeria, “Création Africa Nigeria” assists entrepreneurs in sectors such as design, fashion, video games, audiovisuals, and performing arts.

Ready-to-wear brand Babayo, Y’Wandelag, Pepper Row, PITH, NYA, HUE by Idera, Aminda, shoe brand Shem Paronelli, bags brand AABOUX, and jewelry brand Refine are the 10 new brands selected for the 2024-2025 cohort from a pool of 100 applications by a professional jury.

According to the organisers, the brand Aminda will travel from Abuja each month to participate in the in-person training sessions in Lagos.

Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, expressed her excitement about the collaboration and promised that this is just the beginning, “there’s very much more coming on this way.”

“We’re trying to aggregate all the people in the fashion industry from clothing to accessories to jewelry and try to put them on a global platform. It’s very important that we aggregate them, create a fashion council of Nigeria and then make sure that we just put them out there to the world,” she said.

