Lagos Fashion Week: Promoting craftsmanship at its peak

African craftsmanship takes a thoughtful approach to creating with meaning and purpose, both in nature and nurture. Lagos Fashion Week this year looks at how African fashion has endured through the eyes of designers whose creations narrate a common history of skill.

The programme for this year has been carefully chosen to show dedication to the continent by valuing creativity, expanding our base of knowledge exchange and skill acquisition, and providing our youth with the training and tools they need to create jobs and wealth, with sustainability serving as the primary factor in ensuring longevity and making an impact.

Lagos Fashion Week, which is set to take place from October 25 to October 29, 2023 is one of Africa’s biggest fashion event, launched in 2011 by Omoyemi Akerele and receiving a lot of national and international media coverage.

The Lagos Fashion Week 2023 will host Runway Shows and Presentations featuring new season collections from designers taking place in the #LagosFW Tents and around the vibrant city of Lagos, Fashion Business Series – to facilitate conversations with key players from the Nigerian and Pan African industries and beyond, LagosFW Metaverse – Created to start a dialogue with Nigeria’s digital creatives as a tool for facilitating more conversations on the need for alternative solutions to design, Swap Shop – Created to facilitate new conversations and exchange of ideas surrounding sustainability in African fashion, Thrift Flip Challenge- an activation that aims to inspire our community to embrace sustainability and fuel their creativity.

It aims to foster collaboration within the Pan-African fashion community. The winning designer will have the opportunity to see their creations featured in the MTN Metaverse at Lagos Fashion Week 2023.

Lagos Fashion Week and The Fashion Collective Naija – Garments Of The Future Lagos Fashion Week is embarking on an innovative collaboration with The Fashion Collective Naija to venture into uncharted territories by introducing “Garments of the Future,” an initiative aimed to create digital replicas of clothing seen on the runway.

This collaboration represents a pivotal step forward in the fashion industry, as it aligns physical fashion presentations with emerging digital possibilities. Lagos Fashion Week Tents will officially open for runway shows from 26th to 28th of October, 6pm daily at Federal Palace Hotel and off site shows from the 29th of October.

Lagos Fashion Week 2023 is title supported by Heineken and supported by Style House Files, TECNO, Lush Hair, Bioderma, Bank of Industry, MTN Nigeria, AfreximBank and Spotify.