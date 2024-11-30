Lagos Creates: Providing creatives with skills to thrive in Nigeria’s digital space

Globally, content creation is increasingly gaining traction, especially with the growth of digital tools such as the Internet, social media, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The industry is creating massive opportunities for youths and has taken many out of the job market. To create a platform for more young creatives to harness the opportunity in content creation, an inaugural transformative training known as Lagos Creates Content Creation Training Programme was held recently to groom young minds.

The three-day event culminated in a celebration that brought together hundreds of creatives, innovators, and thought leaders for networking and inspiration in an atmosphere of festivity.

It featured presentations from prominent figures including Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, who underscored the importance of empowering young creatives in Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by Oloruntoyin Atekoja, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, expressed the Lagos State Government’s dedication to supporting the creative industries as key drivers of economic growth and cultural promotion.

“Lagos Creates was born out of a vision to empower young creatives in our vibrant city, providing them with the skills and resources they need to thrive in the digital economy. The programme has been a fantastic platform for learning, collaboration, and growth, and it has truly transformed lives,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The sessions dwelt and dissected the intricacies of the creative industry and the diverse opportunities available in Lagos. It had a far-reaching impact on the creative community.

This explains why participants commended the organisers for creating insightful content and for entrenching a sense of community for everyone connected to the program.

“Lagos Creates Live Event was a game-changer for me. This is our first chance to learn the nitty-gritty of content monetisation and connect to a vibrant community of creatives,” said a doctor-turned-content creator, who does want his name to be used.

The organisers expressed their gratitude to attendees, speakers, and partners for making the event a resounding success.

“We’re thrilled with the turnout and feedback,” said Serah Donald, co-founder of Lagos Creates.

According to her, “This is only the beginning. Our goal was to create a platform that celebrates creativity and empowers people to live their best lives in Lagos, Nigeria, and we’re proud to have achieved that.”

Share