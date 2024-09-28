Kunda Kids Summer Festival: A celebration of culture, education and story telling

The Kunda Kids Summer Festival, a celebration of culture, education and children’s storytelling, concluded with a success recently at the Shaw Theatre, London.

The event not only captivated young minds but also served as the backdrop for the announcement of Gradely’s launch into the UK market. Gradely, an adaptive learning and one-on-one tutoring platform is set to transform the educational landscape through personalised lessons for young scholars.

The Kunda Kids Summer Festival offered a unique blend of theatre, play, music and interactive activities. These included a special screening of Kunda & Friends, Karaoke sing-a-longs, author meet-and-greet, face painting, balloon artists, African drums ensemble, a storytelling corner, and the Gradely Gameshow.

The summer festival, hosted by Playworker Amber, also included performances by Amona and her dancers who led the attendees in an engaging “follow the leader” routine with well-loved Kunda & Friends songs like “I Love Myself” and “Getting Ready.” The festival opened with the uplifting “Africa is Beautiful” song, setting the stage for a vibrant celebration of culture and heritage. This was followed by a performance by the African Drummer team, which got children dancing and in a high festive mood. The day was marked with lots of fun, music, dance and cultural appreciation.

Amidst this celebration of culture and learning, Gradely announced its official entry into the UK market. The Gradely Gameshow, a highlight of the festival, offered exciting prizes while showcasing the platform’s ability to make learning fun and rewarding.

“We’re excited to introduce Gradely’s adaptive learning technology to the UK,” said Boye Oshinaga, Founder and CEO Gradely. “Our participation in the Kunda Kids Summer Festival aligns perfectly with our mission to provide engaging, culturally rich, and technologically advanced educational experiences.”

Louisa Olafuyi, Cofounder Kunda Kids added, “As pioneers in bringing African storytelling to life for early learners, we’re excited to see how Gradely’s innovative approach will complement our efforts to inspire the next generation of global citizens.”

Gradely is introducing its AI-powered learning and tutoring platform to British schools and families by offering personalised education paths for students. This technology, combined with Kunda Kids’ emphasis on cultural, social, and emotional education through entertainment, offers a unique and powerful approach to 21st century learning.