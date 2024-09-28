Kemi Ikuseedun portrays love, friendship in new movie ‘My Sunshine’

Popular content creator and actress, Kemi Ikuseedun a.k.a Kemzmama also known as Mummy Wa has portrayed love and friendship in her newly released movie, ‘My Sunshine.’

The anticipated movie My Sunshine is set to debut on October 4, 2024, on the KemzMama YouTube channel, bringing together a unique blend of romance, friendship, and inspiration drawn from Korean films.

Directed by filmmaker JJC Skillz and produced by Kemi Ikuseedun, the movie promises to captivate fans of Korean cinema while adding a fresh twist to Nigerian storytelling.

The movie features a star-studded cast, including Kemi Ikuseedun herself, popular actor and content creator Mr. Macaroni, veteran actor Chinedu Ikedieze, Jenifa’s Diary alum Olayode Juliana, alongside rising stars Diva Gold and Cage the Actor.

My Sunshine tells the story of a high school experience filled with love and friendship, themes that resonate deeply with lovers of Korean dramas while being firmly rooted in a Nigerian setting.

Discussing the inspiration behind the movie, Ikuseedun revealed her motivation to create something different from the usual content produced by other content creators. “I wanted to take it up a notch and offer something that blends different cultural influences. A lot of us watch a variety of movies. While I enjoy Nigerian films, I’ve always had a strong interest in Korean movies . So, I decided to incorporate elements from what I’ve watched in Korean dramas into My Sunshine,” she explained.

According to her, the film is poised to make a bold statement in the industry, appealing to viewers who appreciate multiple genres. “My Sunshine is a different kind of movie. It will keep viewers spellbound and hopefully encourage people with diverse tastes to embrace something new,” she added.