JJ Omojuwa becomes first African to be appointed to Halifax Board

Digital strategist, author and social media sensation JJ Omojuwa was recently invited to join the Halifax International Security Forum (HFX) board of directors. He took to social media reveal that he had accepted the prestigious position.

“I am delighted to announce that I accepted the invitation by the Halifax International Security Forum to join its board” he wrote. According to him, this appointment gives him “an opportunity to work with such exemplary leaders & change makers who are devoted to strengthening strategic cooperation among democratic nations”

Halifax International Security Forum is a global non-profit think-tank that converges senior officials from mostly democratic nations around the world to freely discuss problems, share knowledge and explore possible responses to global security challenges.

“We are truly delighted to have Omojuwa on board and everyone here is looking forward to working closely with him to further advance our mission to strengthen cooperation among the world’s democracies” HFX wrote on their Twitter page.

Beyond his knowledge of international affairs and digital media, Omojuwa brings to Halifax a distinguished career and reputation in the private sector with his wealth of knowledge on social issues.

JJ. Omojuwa is the founder and chief strategist at Alpha Reach, one of Nigeria’s foremost Digital Media companies. In 2019, he became a British Council Chevening Scholar and recently bagged a Master’s degree from the University College London (UCL) where he studied Behaviour Change at the Faculty of Brain Sciences. He is the author of the best-selling book “Digital: The New Code of Wealth”.

With the board appointment, Omojuwa becomes HFX’s first Nigerian board member. Other board members include: White House nominee to serve as Ambassador to the UN Agencies for Food and Agriculture, and widow of Senator John McCain, Cindy McCain; Mexican Council on Foreign Relations chair, Major Gen (Rtd.) Tammy Harris; fmr. Deputy Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force, Dr. Luis Rubio; and fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, Ahmet Taçyildiz, the founding chairman of Ant Holding and the chairman of GAP Insaat; Janice Gross Stein who serves as chair of the HFX board.