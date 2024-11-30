Isi Atagamen presents ‘Elysian Reverie’ at African Fashion Week, Nigeria

Isi Atagamen Sakalis, a trailblazer in African fashion, is set to unveil Dreams by the Water, her latest collection, at a special off-site show for African Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) 2024.

Taking place on December 7th, 2024. The Lagos Jetski Club will host Elysian Reverie, an intimate evening where fashion, art, and storytelling collide. The collection draws deeply from the essence of water—its fluidity, strength, and ability to adapt and transform.

Reflecting on her inspiration, Isi shares, “Water has always spoken to me. It’s bold and unpredictable, yet calming. Dreams by the Water celebrates women who, like water, find beauty in their strength and freedom.”

This year, Sakalis’s influence reaches new heights as she takes on the prestigious role of Creative Director for African Fashion Week Nigeria 2024, a testament to her vision and dedication to the growth of African fashion. Known for her breathtaking hand-painted designs, Isi’s Dreams by the Water collection captures the essence of elegance and individuality.

Flowing silhouettes meet intricate craftsmanship, celebrating fashion as a powerful form of self-expression. With the serene Lagos waterfront as its backdrop, the showcase will welcome a curated audience of industry leaders, tastemakers, and creatives who appreciate fashion as art.

Supported by The Macallan, L’Oréal Professionnel Paris, Budweiser, and the Lagos Jetski Club, the event is set to attract fashion connoisseurs, tastemakers, and industry leaders.

The event, exclusively by invitation, is managed by Bzz & Herz Agency, ensuring every detail reflects Isi Atagamen’s standard.

