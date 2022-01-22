Is it worth living in Lagos?-A review of Professor Hope Eghagha and Karen King-Aribisala’s International Sisi Eko and other stories

Title: International Sisi Eko and Other Stories

Author: Professor Hope Eghagha and Karen King-Aribisala

Publisher: Kachifo Limited

Year of Publication: 2018

Number of Pages: 115

Category: Short Stories

Lagos is a city full of stories to tell, and it has long been a source of inspiration for writers. It is home to characters from all walks of life, as detailed in the book International Sisi Eko and Other Stories, a collection of essays written by various authors that provide insight into the lives of Lagos residents.

At first glance, the title or theme of this anthology will entice a reader. A touching and often hilarious collection of stories about issues unique to Nigeria’s most populous city.

The stories depict the frustrations and realities of Lagos daily life, as well as how Lagosians make sense of their surroundings. The vivid descriptions of the authors transport the reader to the bustling neighborhoods of Lagos, such as Alaba, Ojodu, Egbeda and more.

From a medical doctor to a drug dealer to a spiritualist to an angel to a photographer to a commercial bus driver to Landlords to an American girl, this book delves into a seemingly endless cast of characters, none of whom are alike.

Some stories will undoubtedly appeal to you more than others, with some being better-written or having an emotional impact on the reader. While each story adds something new to the book, the way they are told may make someone who has never been to Lagos feel uneasy, but the authors manage to draw readers in and keep them there.

These unapologetic essays collect distinct experiences: “anger, curiosity, laughter, imagination– we look at death, violence, survival, romance and other things.” The topics are as varied and deep as a river, and they are written in a variety of tones and styles.

Each story was complete and concise, regardless of length, giving readers a true taste of Lagos, even if some stories were bizarre. However, the book focused entirely on the negative aspects of Lagos, with no mention of the positive aspects. Imagine reading this book as your first introduction to Lagos.

If you’re considering a trip to Lagos, International Sisi Eko and Other Stories is an eye-opening read told with such honesty that some of these stories will either inspire you to go or make you want to stay away. And for any Lagos fan, this is a delight.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipree