ipNX clinches double victory at 10th edition of Nigeria Technology Awards

Nigeria’s information and communications technology company, ipNX, has clinched two awards at the 10th edition of the Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA), held recently at the Admiralty Conference Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, which brought together key stakeholders and leaders in the Nigerian ICT sector as well as other government MDAs, recognized ipNX as the “Most Reliable Fibre Internet Service Provider of the Year” and “Residential Broadband Service Provider of the Year.”

Accepting the awards on behalf of the company, Akintunde Taiwo, Head of Sales at ipNX’s Retail Division, expressed his gratitude, highlighting that this marks the third consecutive year the company has been recognized at the prestigious event.

He attributed the awards to ipNX’s commitment to continuous innovation, the delivery of reliable internet connectivity, and exceptional customer service. Akintunde also thanked the company’s loyal customers for their unwavering support and assured them that ipNX would continue to prioritize their needs as it strives to build a better future through technology.

“We are truly honoured to receive these awards. They reflect our dedication to delivering superior services and our passion for pushing the boundaries of internet connectivity,” Taiwo said.

“These accolades motivate us to continue working relentlessly to exceed customer expectations and contribute to Nigeria’s technological advancement.”

ipNX remains at the forefront of the Nigerian ICT industry, offering an array of innovative products and services designed to meet the needs of both households and small businesses.

Among these offerings is the FOS Xtreme Prestige, which delivers internet speed of 1 GB/s, positioning ipNX as the fastest internet service provider in the Nigerian market.

Kene Eneh, Divisional CEO of the ipNX Retail Division, also shared her excitement about the awards, saying, “We are thrilled by these recognitions. They not only affirm the hard work and excellence we put into everything we do but also highlight our ongoing investments to transform Nigeria through the power of technology. These awards encourage us to continually improve and provide even greater value to our customers.”

Now in its 10th year, the Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA) is a premier annual event that celebrates the outstanding innovations and achievements in Nigeria’s technology sector.

The event brings together entrepreneurs, professionals, corporate organizations, innovators, and policymakers to recognize contributions that drive sustainable economic growth through technology.

ipNX’s continued success at the NiTA is a testament to its leadership in the market and outstanding commitment to developing world-class technology solutions for Nigeria.

