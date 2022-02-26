Interview with Nneka Okekearu

Nneka Okekearu is the Deputy Director and Head of Gender at the Enterprise Development Centre of the Pan-Atlantic University. She has a 1st degree in Banking and Finance and MBA and is currently doing a doctorate in entrepreneurship.

She has over 25 years of experience spanning banking, telecommunication, and consulting. A World Bank Master Trainer and Assessor, Nneka believes in the power of mentoring, capacity building, and networks. As head of Gender and Deputy Director at the Enterprise Development Centre, she has had the privilege of supporting women on their entrepreneurship journey.

She has implemented, supported, and managed various programs on the continent, such as the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women; World Bank Women-X Project, Cherie Blair Foundation for Women ‘Road to Growth’ Program, the MasterCard Foundation ‘Transforming Nigerian Youths’ Program. Over the years, she has provided financial linkages for startups and social enterprises, both locally and internationally.

She has also implemented global programs such as the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), focusing on enterprising women in business. Nneka sits on the board of Assembly-hub, a catalytic platform aimed at strengthening the capacities of creative entrepreneurs.

Nneka is both a mentor and mentee and is organizing a mentorship opportunity for young women between the ages of18-30. Our editor Lehle Balde wanted to find out more as we gear up for women’s month.

Why is mentorship important to you?

Mentorship is so important because we all should be looking to deepen our skills, learn new things, and, last,y challenge ourselves to stretch in both our personal and business life. Having a mentor who can guide, advise and teach you through a problem or set goal helps you stay on track. Beyond the mentees, mentors also are positively impacted by increasing their self-awareness and self-confidence. It exposes both parties to new and different perspectives as the mentor is a better listener and communicator. There is a quote by Dwight Elesenhower that I love. “Learn as much as you can from those who know more than you do, who do better than you, who see more clearly than you.”

Tell us about your upcoming outreach for young women?

The outreach is for young ladies aged 18-30 looking for clarity. Over the course of 3months, they will be mentored by other women who have walked the road they are about to walk.

These mentors have seen the impact mentoring had on their lives and want to pay it forward.

What can young women expect to gain from the program?

Young women looking to increase self-confidence, improve goal-setting, expand their network, and learn from others’ experiences should apply on the link in the flyer.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

I would tell my 18yr old self: Own everything you do and say to people, listen to what your body, mind, and soul are craving, relax and stop being afraid, and lastly, everything will be all right.