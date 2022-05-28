Interview with Bunmi Agusto

On our cover this week, you will see art by BUNMI AGUSTO (NIGERIAN, b. 1999), Longer throat (Part of a Triptych), and oil on canvas. His piece draws inspiration from post-impressionism and its 20th-century interpretations by Fauvists (France), the Scottish Colourists (Scotland), the Kapists (Poland), and Colour Field painters (US), Bunmi Agusto’sAgusto’s triptych “”Longer Throat”” is a striking combination of stylized human figures and abstracted patterns from aso-oke, the woven cloth that is traditional to Yoruba people spread across West Africa.

As part of special 4 week series in collaboration with Coronation, we speak to Catherine Munjoma, the Chief Marketing Officer. This dynamic CMO has international marketing experience spanning over 20 years with deep roots in the financial services industry. Her strong digital and social media command is evident in the world-class digital footprint that Coronation has entrenched. She is passionate about utilizing digital to broaden the reach of information to all. In this interview with the Weekender, she explains the importance of art and Coronation’s art exhibition featuring Aig Imokhuede’s personal art collection.

1) What does art mean to Coronation?

Through its dedicated gallery and evolving curated collections, Coronation will be a major sponsor of the celebration, development, and appreciation of African art and artists and the inevitable legacy and history-making that will ensue for generations to come.

2) Why focus on the art?

The culture of the art collection is long established in Nigeria – relished and championed by lovers of beauty, culture, and excellence like Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhouedr – and in recent years has been boosted by the renewed interest in modern and contemporary African art across the world. Coronation is committed to democratizing access to art.

3) Many know Coronation as a commercial and investment bank?

At Coronation, we build enduring legacies that lead to sustainable wealth creation – providing an array of solutions delivered by 9 business entities.

4) How do you suggest that we encourage young people to view art as an asset class?

Exposure is critical – and when inspirational leaders and art collectors such as Aigboje Aig-Imoukhouedr share their passion and collections, the impact on young and old is remarkable.

5) Is art collecting a rich man’s hobby? How do we democratize access?

Art collecting is for appreciators – for those who appreciate its emotional power and beauty. We democratize access by providing access via physical platforms such as the Coronation Art Gallery. Furthermore, as we have done through our virtual tour of the gallery, creating digital access broadens access even more.

6) Can you talk to the collection?

We proudly present a survey exhibition of works by artists who represent the zeitgeist of contemporary African artworks, carefully excerpted from the generously loaned private collection of Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhouedr.

While most of the works are paintings, the inclusion of sculpture and works on paper points to a broadening of media based on personal interests in art-making and kinship with the artist’s intellectual ambition. Artists from Nigeria are well represented, in addition to practitioners from South Africa, Ghana, and Uganda, in a growing list that, in the future, will include the wealth of art production across the continent.

7) How can the public view the collection?

Please visit our website, which features a virtual tour of the gallery, including profiles of the artists and their artworks. www.coronation.ng/art-gallery

9) What differentiates Aig-Imoukhouedr as an art collector?

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhouedr is an investor, banker, philanthropist, and highly regarded leader of African financial markets.

I believe that what sets him apart is that Aigboje takes his passion for substance and excellence in business to his endeavors in philanthropy, arts, and culture – particularly as an avid and passionate art collector and patron.