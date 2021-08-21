Impact Investors’ Foundation (IIF) Annual Deal Summit 2021

Is your business working to address a social or environmental challenge in Nigeria? Are you trying to raise capital to scale your business? If yes, apply for the 2021 Impact Investors’ Foundation (IIF) Annual Deal Summit and Impact Amplifier’s Investment Readiness Accelerator, funded by the Inclusive Business Action Network (iBAN)

The objectives of the initiative are to prepare social entrepreneurs to become investment-ready to access funding from various investor partners; expose participants to impact investors and match them during the deal summit, and accelerate quality deal flows within the impact investing community, and support quality investment pipelines for impact investors. Participants will gain the key ingredients in becoming ready for investment, including:

● Constructing an impact case;

● Market access, sales, and distribution;

● Strategic planning;

● Financial modeling and planning;

● Writing an investment case to secure funding; and

● Pitching to investors.

The three-month accelerator is designed around the specific needs of each participating business and focused exclusively on their investment readiness. The program will conclude with the Annual Deal Summit where participants will be introduced to a community of curated investors. This is a unique opportunity to learn from leading experts and to be exposed to a network of local and international investors all free of charge.

The Impact Investors’ Foundation (IIF), in collaboration with Impact Amplifier, will hold the IIF Annual Deal Summit on November 30, and is seeking investment-ready enterprises to apply.

Successful applicants must have been in operations for over two years, be commercially viable, have a clear impact focus or orientation. Applications have been extended to August 23rd, 11:59 Midnight WAT. Selections will be announced on September 6, 2021, and the Deal Summit takes place on November 30th, 2021