Ideas of on how to spend your Independence day weekend in Lagos Nigeria

Independence Day is an official national holiday in Nigeria, celebrated on the first of October. It marks Nigeria’s proclamation of independence from British rule on 1 October 1960. According to historians, like so many modern African states, Nigeria is the creation of European imperialism. It’s very name after the great Niger River, the country’s dominating physical feature was suggested in the 1890s by British journalist Flora Shaw, who later became the wife of colonial governor Frederick Lugard. Here a list of things you might consider doing if you live in Lagos and have

Visit the Badagry Slave and Black History Museum,

Badagry is a town rich in history and is only a one-hour boat ride from Lagos. Badagry, also spelled Badagry, town and lagoon port in Lagos state, southwestern Nigeria. It lies on the north bank of Porto Novo Creek, an inland waterway that connects the national capitals of Nigeria (Lagos) and Benin (Porto-Novo), and on a road that leads to Lagos, Ilaro, and Porto-Novo. There are lots of historical sites to see and tour guides are easy to find.

Read also: Over 200 designers, models set for Aba Fashion Week 2021

Restaurant opening



It is always exciting when new restaurants pop up in Lagos and even more so when the people behind it are known for excellence. If you are in the mood for some tasty food, great ambiance and a guest list curated by one of the best PR firms in town then you should head to Vendome in Victoria island this Saturday October 2nd.

Take advantage of independence day sales

A lot of your favourite stores are having sales. Make sure you check out the discounts available this Independence Day. I will personally check out Lady Biba’s sale on their website.

Beach vibes



Sand, sun and fun are always a good idea. If you cannot get to the Maldives or Zanzibar, you can certainly get to Illashe, Landmark Beach or Tarkwa Bay. Call your friends and rent a boat, have yourself the beach day you need.

Movie date



What’s not to love about popcorn, a big screen and romantic comedy about weddings? Movies are always a good idea. Why not head to the cinema to watch a Made in Nigeria movie produced by Yomi Black starring some of your favourite actors. Badboys and Bridesmaids hits your screens on October 3rd and you need to check it out.

Massage time



Nothing more relaxing than a massage to end off the week. Why not head to The Dew Centre in Lekki and receive 5 % off all their services.