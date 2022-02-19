Ibada Ahmed – Pioneering the Pan African Dream

As a Kenyan citizen of Somali descent, it is without a doubt that the entrepreneurial flair attributed to those of Somali heritage runs intrinsically in Ibada Ahmed’s veins. Ibada’s journey and career evolution are best described by the words of Congolese revolutionary Patrice Lumumba, “Africa will write its history, and in both north and south it will be a history of glory and dignity.” Indeed, Ibada is intentionally doing her part to use her passion for poverty eradication to pen a new story for thousands who are being empowered both directly and indirectly by her work in its myriad of capacities.

Ibada’s rise began from the onset of her banking career, where she soared to the managerial level at the age of 23. She has since spread her wings beyond Kenya’s banking sector and evolved into a Venture Capitalist, an investor, and an SDG champion across African borders as she sits on the Africa Board of Global Citizen. As a Co-Founder and Vice President of Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs (A.Y.E), Ibada has impacted over 12 million young entrepreneurs across 21 countries. Not only is she in the business of empowering young business people, but she has ascended to serve as Director on boards that include corporate finance and financial advisory firm Iron Capital and sustainable energy innovator Khali- Gure Investments.

It has become like protocol to question women who secure seats for themselves in the corridors of power about whether their insecurities culminated in imposter syndrome. Ibada speaks boldly about this when reflecting on her journey and other successful individuals.

“I am not mainly a fan of this term. I often find that’s it’s selectively and primarily used on high achieving individuals and propagated by a few who suffer from the classic malcontent syndrome. No one ever uses this term to describe the struggle phase.

History is littered with women and men who self-doubt or start over because someone told them they were not good enough or equal enough to their counterparts.

Even during my insensible, self-inflicted, doubtful moments, I have always remained fair to myself; while challenging this narrative.

Read also; Eight reasons female-founded startups get the least funding

Women like me have always created opportunities for ourselves and others, so we never have to indulge in respectability politics, which we all know never has and will never be about fair optics. I may have had doubts once or twice like most people but never felt like a fraud.”

This outlook on life speaks volumes to the mindset that has kept her at the zenith of the various pursued ventures, no matter the industry or organization.

“From the moment I knew who I wanted to be, I knew I had to develop resounding mantras to remind me of the things I was made from constantly. I had to narrow the parameters for myself. It was important.

No one cares about your story until you WIN, so WIN and get it DONE, get it RIGHT! We may have often heard simple words, but for me, they have been my cornerstone and a perfect daily reminder of what must be done. As adults, we are all very capable of deciding our proprietary. I choose to approach all my affairs with resounding integrity. I have always known I would be respected if all couldn’t love me.”

The concept of self-determination resonates with Ibada beyond an individual level; it rings through her perspective of her origins and vision for the future of Africa. “I have always considered myself a Nomad, either as one that continues to criss-cross this continent in search of business opportunities or one whose people have and continue to herd livestock across borders for greener pastures. We must acknowledge that we are all products of the Berlin conference whose deliberate division of this continent sent neighbors and families away from each other in what was termed ‘borders.’

In truth, my Somali family in North Eastern Kenya maintains strong ties with my Somali family in Somalia. Neither are the Wolof people of Gambia and the Wolof people of Senegal estranged, nor are the Ndebeles of Zimbabwe and the Ndebeles of South Africa unacquainted. After all, Society is an enlargement of an individual. Borders are an illusion that does not conform to our realities. We need to rethink these thoughts up borders that hinder our identity, cultural fluidity, and economic prosperity.”

It is clear that Ibada is bold and firmly in control of her trajectory. Not only has she positioned herself for a legacy of career excellence, but she has made herself available to undo Africa defined by poverty and struggle by aligning the building blocks for an authentic Pan African dream.