How two friends built a beauty empire: The Malliá story

In a bustling city like Lagos, where the beauty industry is thriving yet fiercely competitive, two friends dared to dream differently.

Today, that dream has evolved into Malliá World—a flourishing beauty empire that combines premium human hair products, salon services, and luxury treatments under one roof. Their story is one of resilience, innovation, and an unrelenting passion for creating something exceptional.

For Tomike Adeoye and Adanna Uche Onome, co-founders of Malliá World, the journey began five years ago with a simple idea: to make premium hair products accessible to Nigerian women through e-commerce. Fast-forward to December 2024, and Malliá World has launched its flagship store—a modern, thoughtfully designed beauty destination that is quickly redefining self-care in Lagos.

What sets Malliá World apart isn’t just its offerings—it’s the story behind the brand. The co-founders, both best friends turned business partners, spotted a gap in Nigeria’s beauty industry during the rise of online shopping. While many vendors sold human hair products, the lack of quality assurance and customer trust left women skeptical.

“We realized there was no central place where women could access ethically sourced, high-quality hair while also receiving professional beauty services. We wanted to create a central space where women could access ethically sourced, high-quality hair while also conveniently receiving professional beauty services,” says Uche, reflecting on Malliá World’s beginnings.

Starting with just a small inventory of premium human hair extensions, they took their business online, leveraging social media and word-of-mouth marketing to connect with their audience.

By combining transparency, product quality, and excellent customer service, Malliá World quickly stood out.

“We didn’t just sell hair; we sold confidence and love,” adds Adeoye. “Every product we delivered was about making women feel their best, and that personal touch became our competitive edge.”

Malliá World’s early years were not without challenges. From managing suppliers to navigating Nigeria’s unpredictable logistics landscape, the duo faced countless obstacles. However, their commitment to quality and consistency earned them a loyal customer base, with clients ranging from busy professionals to celebrities and influencers.

By 2022, the brand had outgrown its digital roots. The demand for Malliá products and services inspired the co-founders to take the next bold step opening a physical flagship store that would offer a one-of-a-kind beauty experience.

“We wanted a space where women could feel pampered and cared for—a true haven of beauty,” says Adeoye.

Located in the heart of Lagos, Malliá World’s flagship store is a culmination of years of hard work and meticulous planning. Designed as a premium beauty sanctuary, the store brings together all the elements that today’s modern woman desires.

The flagship store’s sleek and modern design reflects the brand’s identity—elegant, accessible, and forward-thinking. For the co-founders, the physical space represents more than a store; it’s a hub for empowerment, confidence, and connection.

“Malliá World is not just about beauty; it’s about celebrating the modern woman. She’s bold, confident, and constantly evolving. We built this space for her,” says Uche.

By marrying product excellence with a strong customer experience, the brand has set a new benchmark for what a beauty business can look like in Nigeria. Beyond sales, the co-founders envision Malliá World as a platform that empowers women—offering job opportunities, skill development for young stylists, and a community where beauty is celebrated.

For the two friends who started with a dream and a handful of hair bundles, Malliá World is proof that vision, grit, and a relentless focus on customers can build empires.

In a world where beauty is often seen as superficial, they’ve turned it into something deeper—a celebration of confidence, individuality, and self-care.

Malliá World’s story is one of partnership, persistence, and innovation. It’s a reminder that great businesses don’t just sell products they create experiences that transform lives.

