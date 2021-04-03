How to Accomplish your Life’s Goals – A Review of Tolu’ A. Akinyemi’s Unravel Your Hidden Gems

Title: Unravel Your Hidden Gems

Author: Tolu’ A. Akinyemi

Publisher: T & B Global Concepts Limited

Year of Publication: 2018

Number of Pages: 376

Category: Self Help

Today, a lot of people seem to spend their whole lives dissatisfied, feeling empty and meaningless. They are hoping and wishing for their lives to improve but aren’t taking any action to turn their lives around. It is why Tolu’ A. Akinyemi, the author of Unravel Your Hidden Gems, asks: Why not put your gifts and talents to work?

This book, Akinyemi says, was written to inspire people, because he had seen it too often that many people do not live to their full potential. They are stuck, have the potential to be great, but choose not to be.

The author begins the book with the challenges standing between you and a meaningful life and identifies the factors that influence a person’s potential. It is not as if any of this is new but, in 7 parts, Unravel Your Hidden Gems offers a variety of principles in a clear format.

Akinyemi reminds readers that every person is the architect of their fortune, shouldn’t blame others for their problems and must refuse to accept defeat if they want to build your own fortune. To get the prize, you must be willing to pay the price.

It is also important to recognize opportunities when they come or they will pass you by. Unravel Your Hidden Gems tells you why we must recognize opportunities, how to identify promising changes unfolding around and act to take advantage of them.

As we continue to pursue our goals and dreams, the author recommends that having faith in ourselves is not enough. Akinyemi explains that believing in oneself is essential for doing anything challenging but God can lead us to the right path where we can realize our dreams.

You can sense that Akinyemi’s belief is firm but readers of Unravel Your Hidden Gem might feel that the author is trying to force his beliefs on them. And sometimes, Akinyemi makes the same point again and again in different chapters and this might stop the reader from enjoying the book.

The end of this book challenges readers to stand up, shed their fears and inhibitions. All you’ve got to do is believe you have something of value go offer the world; do more and achieve more because if you don’t believe in ourselves, then who else will?

This full book of essays is a perfect manual for becoming a better person capable of achieving your dreams. If the principles of the book are properly applied by the reader, then you have taken a big step in discovering a path that will lead you to living a meaningful life.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipree