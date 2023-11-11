How Property Dey Ltd became one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in Nigeria

Nigeria’s real estate industry has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with many companies vying for a stake in the market.

However, Property Dey Ltd. has stood out to emerge as one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in the country.

Founded in June 2022 by Jeremy Zach, Property Dey Ltd. has achieved success in a relatively short period. The company’s vision to redefine affordable housing in Nigeria and across Africa has been the driving force behind its operations, and it has remained committed to this mission since its inception.

According to Jeremy Zach, its comprehensive range of services sets Property Dey Ltd apart from other real estate companies in Nigeria. The company is not just a facilitator of land purchases; it takes a hands-on approach by engaging in project management, development, and consulting. This approach ensures that clients receive fully realised and developed properties of the highest quality.

Jeremy Zach’s emphasis on quality and attention to detail has set a standard that has become the hallmark of Property Dey Ltd’s projects.

The company’s developments, such as Adun Tech Citi, Adun Citi, and Adun Millennial Citi, reflect its dedication to creating modern and stylish communities that cater to the needs and aspirations of the youthful and modern Nigerian demographic.

In addition to development, Property Dey Ltd. offers a wide range of services designed to meet the unique needs of its clients.

According to the company, these services include property marketing and advertising, negotiation aid, legal counsel, land use analysis, and project management. The company stated that by providing such a comprehensive suite of services under one roof, Property Dey Ltd streamlines the real estate process, creating a seamless experience for its clients.

“Property Dey Ltd’s commitment to excellence, visionary leadership, and holistic approach to real estate development have propelled it to the forefront of the sector.

“As Nigeria continues to experience rapid urbanisation and the demand for quality housing grows, Property Dey Ltd. is poised to remain a trendsetter in the real estate industry,” the company noted.

With a long-term vision and a focus on excellence, Property Dey Ltd. says it is set to maintain its position, showing how innovation and a customer-focused strategy can become game changers in Nigeria’s real estate sector.