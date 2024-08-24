How Omowale Ogunrinde is upskilling Nigerian youths via vocational Academy

Omowale Ogunrinde, was a teenager teacher in the children unit of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in 2003, where she started her vocational training for the teenagers under her care not knowing that her little efforts then would blossom into a national hub for grooming youngsters to become creative job creators.

The vocational empowerment program started in 2003 as her own contribution towards reducing societal vices and frustration among women and youth, by encouraging enterprise development through job creation in the areas of confectionery, manufacturing and small businesses.

Ogunrinde’s coming in contact with the U.S. International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP) in 2006 further encouraged her vision and determination to contribute to pursue her dream of empowering women and youth.

In 2013, due to the frequent requests for certification and industry-focused training for employment, she set up an operating arm of her foundation to access full accreditation of certificates for beneficiaries. “That’s how she came about the Field of Skills and Dreams VTE Academy,” she said.

According to Omowale, the greatest strength of FSD Academy lies in its amazing yet verified success stories. “Our sustainability is drawn from the passion for the work we do, while our greatest advantage is found in the quality of our training and our commitment to excelling.”

FSD programmes according to the serial entrepreneur, and vocational skills apostle are carefully designed to help people reach their goals through acquisition of professional practical entrepreneurial and vocational training skills.

“With the support of our local and international partners, we have worked in 14 cities of Nigeria which include Calabar, Mokwa, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Lagos, Owerri, Ijebu Ode, Warri, Ibadan, and Yenagoa, among others,” she said.

Omowale explained that the focus of the foundation via FSD is in two parts; first, to provide vocational, technical and entrepreneurship training aimed at equipping trainees with professional skill acquisition training for unemployed youth, particularly, the female to enable them have access to industry jobs or become self-employed.

While the second part is her programme tagged “preparing leaders and grooming talents conferences” meant to develop employability and entrepreneurship skills in the unemployed, under-employed and emerging entrepreneurs.

In its drive to provide economic empowerment through skill acquisition by creating new jobs and generating new sources of wealth for Nigerian youth, FSD Academy at Oko Oba- Agege, Lagos recently graduated 100 students equipped with skills to excel in their various entrepreneurial endeavors, with all of the 100 starting new jobs immediately after graduation

Recently, the U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF) signed a grant with the Field of Skills and Dreams VTE Academy (FSD) to train 400 youth, and women in vocational skills.

Travis Adkins, the USADF President and C.E.O. speaking at the event said the grant signing is part of the U.S. government’s support for program that promote entrepreneurship as the key driver of sustainable economic growth.

“We are here to give more support to FSD for the impact the academy is making in people’s lives”, he said at the event. Continuing, he said “The aim of the grant is to support a partnership with Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, and our local partners such as FSD in upskilling youth and women.

“The women and youth in Lagos are to cultivate their God-given talents and find ways to create employability skills for themselves including white skills jobs and create a path for themselves to start their own businesses as entrepreneurs or to find jobs that will allow them to support their families and even for those who would be entrepreneurs to be job creators for other people.”

Omowale says, that academy which started 21 years ago have trained over 10,000 people across the country, and is poised to transforming more youth and women to become employers of labor in Nigeria.

Some of the beneficiaries of FSD empowerment programs shared their experiences.

Queeneth, the chief executive officer of Nethchet, a leading clothing and fashion firm in Port Harcourt said “prior to her encounter with the academy in 2022, she had a habit of being a jack of all trades. During the training, we were taught how to manage time through delegation of duties and focusing on the more important tasks. This made me change my approach to work, and my business has grown.”

Oyewusi, the founder of Kenny Electrical Solution Limited said “the training at FSD was not just about the technical skills in renewable energy. FSD free training also helped me realize the importance of self-determination and teamwork.

“With the knowledge I acquired at FSD Academy, I have spearheaded many projects focused on installing solar streetlights to eradicate darkness and heighten security at night in many communities. The training made it possible for me to realize my dream of becoming an employer of labor,” he said.