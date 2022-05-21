How often do you celebrate yourself?

Life is not easy, and sometimes we get so caught up in ticking off our to-do lists that when we accomplish even the smallest milestones, we don’t stop to breathe and take in our success, instead we rush on to the next thing on our list.

This robs us of moments to recalibrate and come back stronger. It also robs us of moments of gratitude and appreciation.

We are often looking outward at other people, expecting them to clap for us when we smash a goal, forgetting that we are supposed to be our own biggest cheerleaders. When we don’t get the validation we so desperately crave from the crowd, we recoil in disappointment and anger, feeling like we are not good enough.

We pay attention to our end goals, rather than the small steps we take to get us to our desired outcome. We want to be successful overnight, so we keep pushing for the big goals, which is perfectly alright, but the small goals are what makes room for the big ones.

Success is a journey of small, accumulated wins, we are supposed to enjoy the feeling of pride and happiness, which spurs us on to our next achievement.

Sometimes, we play ourselves down because we want to come across as humble, or focused. We think humility means not basking in the glory of our best achievements, almost like praising ourselves makes us bad people.

How often do you show appreciation? Appreciation is important, because it reminds us to be grateful for what we have and how far we have come. Celebrating the small things is us acknowledging that we are on our way to the big things; we are constantly achieving, so why not enjoy every milestone.

How to celebrate yourself?

Practice good habits: it is difficult to adapt to new ways of doing things but reminding yourself to celebrate small moments and acknowledge the small stuff will enforce positive feedback in your mind; this gives off the feeling of wanting to keep succeeding.

It is okay to bask in the present moment, it doesn’t matter whether progress seems slow, enjoy that moment, don’t take it for granted. The little things we do in the little moments often define or change us overtime.

Focus on the smaller picture. Take the larger-than-life goals and break them down into smaller, easier tasks, so that you can track your progress with ease.

No pressure: we are all too familiar with pressure. Society pressures us to bring results, we have family pressures, but you don’t have to pressure yourself. Learn flexibility, maximize your time in such a way that you can include the practices that brings you happiness and motivation.

Track progress. Journaling is an amazing practice that will allow you highlight every detail. Write down what you can, because the more you do, the easier it is to forget that it has been done.

Reward yourself for consistent effort, reward yourself for showing up.

Change your focus; focus on taking it one step at a time.

Celebrate every achievement, no matter how big or small they are, treat yourself to a special meal or even go dancing. chieving goals are hard work, you deserve all the praise you can get.