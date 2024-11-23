How Ayanda Carter is helping African designers to craft creative identity

Ayanda Carter, founder of Melanin Creatives, has become a force to be reckoned with in Nigeria’s creative sector.

Presently, she is pushing new frontiers of professional development in the creative industry by offering a unique platform to address gaps in diversity, representation, and professional development within the creative industry.

Through her hands-on approach to mentorship, Carter is dismantling structural barriers that hinder African creatives, especially those from underrepresented backgrounds by fostering a more inclusive, globally competitive creative economy.

She has consistently aimed to provide training and mentorship for aspiring professionals, connecting them with established industry experts across disciplines such as interior designing, media, fashion designing, digital content creation, and more.

Recognising the need for accessible, hands-on education tailored to African designers, she created a physical class programme that will focus on empowering participants to build sustainable careers and create culturally resonant work that challenges stereotypes and reshapes the narrative of African creativity on a global stage.

Come December 9th-13th, Carter will launch a physical class series that will focus on helping inspiring designers craft their own creative identity and help job seekers develop CVs and portfolios for the workplace.

This curriculum is specifically designed to equip participants with the practical skills and tools needed to succeed in the creative industry.

The creative industry is a powerful engine of growth and identity,” says Carter, founder of Melanin Creatives.

“Despite immense talent, many African creatives face systemic hurdles from lack of resources to limited mentorship that prevent them from reaching their potential. This programme is designed to bridge those gaps, offering skills, a community of support and inspiration,” she explained.

By hosting these classes, Melanin Creatives seeks to level the playing field, offering tools that will enable African creatives to craft compelling, authentic narratives while achieving economic sustainability.

The classes will be held at Melanin Creatives’ new Lagos facility, which is specifically designed to serve as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and professional growth.

Share