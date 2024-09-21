How Adewale Ajibade is promoting eco-friendly living through ‘Silverbell Estates’

Adewale Ajibade Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of SilverBell Estates has said he is unveiling LifeTown, a prime property located in the heart of Mojoda Epe, Lagos to give Nigerians the opportunity of affordable land and luxury homes in a well-planned, serene environment.

Located in the lush-green and serene Mojoda, Epe outskirts of the bustling and noisy Lagos metropolis, Silverbell Estate Phase II layout is approved by the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The land was allocated to more than 20 initial estate subscribers with a call for Nigerians to embrace eco-friendly homes.

According to Adewale Ajibade Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of SilverBell Estates, the launch of LifeTown is just the beginning of the growing development and expansion that Silverbell Estates will be synonymous with in the near future as more people discover the beauty and investment potential of Epe.

“We are extremely excited to be hosting our esteemed subscribers, realtors and industry stakeholders as we unveil our newest project, Silverbell Estates in Epe which promises to provide affordable land and luxury homes to Nigerians who value serenity embellished with nature’s greenery.

“It is a fact that Epe is the new Lagos with its proximity to gigantic private and government projects including the Dangote Refinery, Lekki Free Trade Zone, Africa Film and Media City, Lekki-Epe International Airport, Augustine University, Africa’s Largest Food Logistics Park, Alaro City among others, making it the perfect time for Nigerians to embrace our Epe properties,” Adewale stated

He continued, “Our goal is to ensure maximum comfortability for our teeming clients as we strive to build a functional town for residential living, commercial purpose and investment worthy. We call on Nigerians to be part of this incredible vision as plots are available for different property development purposes.”

Silverbell Estate Phase II (LifeTown) is a modern, eco-friendly community development with over 500 trees planted across 14 access roads and approximately 3000sqm of dedicated recreational space designed for families and smart investors alike.

Facilities in Silverbell Estate Phase II (LifeTown) will include 24-hour security and a round-the-clock smart surveillance system, an excellent road network, guaranteed electricity with solar energy backup, treated and constant water supply, eco-friendly green areas for relaxation, a health centre, commercial and educational space and many more.