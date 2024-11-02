How Adamu Ezekiel revolutionises African sportainment through Game Rush

Adamu Ezekiel, the founder of Game Rush, a sportainment platform in Nigeria aims to revolutionalise entertainment and unite Nigerians through sports.

He founded Game Rush with the mission to spread happiness and build a united Nigeria by using sports and entertainment to foster social cohesion and community unity amongst Nigerians in particular and Africa at large.

According to Ezekiel, he saw an opportunity to unite Nigerians through sports, filling a gap in immersive viewing experiences.

Game Rush, he said brings people together, providing an electrifying atmosphere.

“Nigerians’ passion for sports remains strong. We’ve adapted our pricing, offering flexible options to ensure inclusivity. Our events draw large crowds, and online engagement surpasses expectations,” he added.

Ezekiel hinted that Game Rush is redefining sports entertainment by merging sports, entertainment, and community engagement.

“We offer immersive viewing experiences, live music and interactive games, social media integration, celebrity partnerships and community outreach

“We’re revolutionising sportainment, making it accessible, engaging, and inclusive for Nigerians,” he said.

Game Rush has successfully hosted notable events including the Euro Semifinals with 300 attendees, Euro Finals with 2,000 attendees, English Premiership Opening Weekend with 150 attendees, and Fight Night: Chaos in the Ring (Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois) with 3,000 attendees.

Game Rush’s digital presence soars with over 1.5 million social media reach and 50,000 interactions.

“Spreading happiness, one game at a time, to build a united and prosperous Nigeria,” Adamu said.

Besides, Adamu is bridging cultural, social, and economic gaps through sports with his innovative platform, Game Rush, having recognised sports’ transformative power in building communities and is harnessing it to unify Nigerians.

Growing up, Adamu saw how sports united people from diverse backgrounds, and this ignited the idea for creating the Game Rush platform meant to connect people through sporting activities, tournament and events.

“The platform is not just limited to sports but has also been used to organise successful events, drawing participants from diverse walks of life.

“Game Rush is a movement. We’re building a community that celebrates our differences and finds common ground through shared passions,” he said.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

