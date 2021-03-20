Honest: The Orange culture AW/21 collection that visits father-son relationship

Orange Culture, the palpable Fashion Brand under the Founding leadership of the talented Adebayo Oke-Lawal, has over the years been known for its sultry renditions of menswear and androgynous clothing.

With over 10+ years of existence, the 31year old Creative Director has made sure to through the brand, redefine Masculinity in his own terms. This new visibility has earned the brand, love and accolades on favourite Fashion and Lifestyle Magazines such as Vogue and Financial Times; Shows such as New York Fashion Week and Lagos FashionWeek, as well as Physical and Ecommerce Retail Stores such as IndustrieAfrica, Nataal, The Folklore, Farfetch, Ditto Africa etc.

Upon release of the AW/21 collection, Nigerian-based Orange Culture brand followed through with its values and aesthetics into producing yet again, another mouthwatering collection with a title, Honest.

With this collection, the Founder hopes to inspire and explore the intricacies of father-son relationships, and how important such relationships are in the shaping and grooming of a man. In the official PR statement, he notes;

“For me, fashion continues to be an important way of investigating social dynamics, and I wanted this collection to truly underscore the rare but necessary condition of father-son relationship, particularly on this side of the world. It is about fathers who have chosen their sons as they are; chosen those sons who don’t fit in, and are holding their hands through the journey. It is about a father who loves football, and has sons who choose to watch fashion shows or plant flowers.”

Read Also: One winner, four finalists to represent Nigeria at the 2021 Annecy International Film Festival

This collection is particularly interesting because it was not only designed with the use of details such as flares, frills, delicate hard textures, aged corduroys, vintage denims, mesh, cottons, crinkled chiffon, raw silks, satin, mink and Nigerian Aso-Oke for the contemporary man seeking to modernize their father’s clothes, it also ventures into the exploration of art through;

Father’s Love Prints: A drawing of a father with a flower in his mouth as he holds his son, representing acceptance and tenderness.

“Held” Print: A drawing of the father holding the young son’s hand through the journey; and

Flower Cave Print: A mix of vibrant colour contrasts that complicates the ideas of monotone living experiences.

Here are some of our favourite looks.

Creative Director: Ola Ebiti

Photography: Mikey Oshai

Makeup Artist: Ajide

Set Designer: Captain Claud

Models: Lawal Folarin of MyBookerModels and Natsejemide of Beth Models Management.

Boots: KiingDavid