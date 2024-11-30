Hermplify: Empowering women entrepreneurs to scale up using AI-driven tools

L-R: Anthony Olanrewaju, co-founder & CEO of Hermplify; Ruth Abolarin, chief marketing officer, and Justice Uwaje, chief product officer of Hermplify.

Research shows that over 100 million African female entrepreneurs are currently facing barriers, including a lack of access to technology and funding.

These challenges are making it difficult for women-owned businesses to tap into Africa’s digital economy, which is worth billions of dollars.

To help eliminate the challenges facing women-owned businesses, Hermplify, an AI-powered platform, was officially launched to help women entrepreneurs and young girls in Africa grow their businesses and learn valuable tech skills.

The platform is designed to help women succeed by providing tools for managing their businesses, accessing financial support, and learning in-demand digital skills.

It offers user-friendly, AI-driven business and education tools, the platform enables women to overcome these obstacles and thrive in the growing digital economy.

“Our mission is to give women and girls the tools they need to succeed in business and life,” said Anthony Olanrewaju, CEO of Hermplify.

“With the platform, our scope is to ‘amplify’ every ‘her’ in underserved communities in Africa. This will enable women and girls across Africa to manage their businesses, access loans, and gain valuable tech skills—all in one place,” he said.

The AI-powered business platform provides easy-to-use tools including automated invoicing, payment processing, and online storefronts that help women to manage and grow their businesses.

It offers educational resources such as courses on digital marketing, web design, and data analysis, giving young girls and women the skills needed to be competitive in today’s job market.

It also provides access to finance through soft loans and financial services to help women entrepreneurs start and expand their businesses.

“With Africa’s digital economy expected to reach $300 billion by 2025, the AI-powered platform is well-positioned to support women entrepreneurs in accessing new opportunities. Since its soft launch, the platform has attracted over 1,700 registered users within its first month.

“We believe in amplifying the voices and talents of women in Africa. Hermplify is not just a business platform—it’s a movement to drive economic equality and opportunity for women across the continent,” said Olanrewaju.

In line with its plans, Hermplify is putting arrangements in place to expand its reach across other African countries, helping even more women unlock their full potential in business and technology.

