Heritage Medical & Spa to introduce Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber  in Nigeria

Heritage Medical& Spa is set to introduce a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. During the dedication ceremony held on Wednesday, the company disclosed the hyperbaric oxygen chamber helps the lungs collect more oxygen.

Naomi Alabi, Director of Heritage Medical & Spa said, “We are thrilled to bring high-quality, impactful cosmetic and medical services to Nigeria. The founder, Mr. Frank, is a seasoned professional with over 30 years of experience in the medical field, envisioned a space that integrates advanced technologies with local expertise.” Alabi highlighted that the centre’s mission extends beyond cosmetic procedures, aiming to enhance medical capabilities and provide accessible services.

Heritage Medical & Spa offers unique treatments exclusive to its facilities in Nigeria, including a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. This facility is the only one in Nigeria to possess this technology, which is designed to improve patient recovery and outcomes. Alabi emphasised that this advanced equipment highlights the centre’s commitment to elevating health services in the region. The centre also plans to collaborate with local doctors and adopt the latest international practices to ensure a high standard of care.

Looking ahead, Alabi shared the centre’s vision to expand its impact beyond cosmetic services. She mentioned plans to engage with government bodies to make healthcare more accessible and affordable. “With our soft opening today and the grand opening scheduled for December, we are excited to continue this journey, serving our clients with excellence and compassion,” she added.

Salahuddin Ibrahim, Manager of Heritage Medical & Spa, joined the team to bring his extensive experience in cosmetic and plastic surgery. He stated, “My passion for the field led me to join Heritage, where I aim to deepen my expertise and contribute to a team focused on advanced care.” The centre offers specialised treatments, including the Brazilian butt lift (BBL) and 360° liposuction, which targets multiple areas for comprehensive results., he added.

Salahuddin emphasised a commitment to personalised care, ensuring that each client receives tailored attention throughout their treatment journey. He explained that patients can expect not only quality care but also a supportive environment. “Heritage Medical & Spa provides the community with access to advanced care without the need for costly travel abroad. Our well-equipped clinic enables us to offer timely treatments and emergency support,” he said.

Chuck Amefule, a guest shared his reflections to BusinessDay, expressing his pride in being part of the Heritage Medical Spa family. “When Frank shared his vision for advanced medical care in Nigeria, I was inspired by his dedication to supporting the community. I look forward to the introduction of the hyperbaric oxygen chamber, which will enhance healing and provide essential support for patients.”

The dedication ceremony, attended by notable guests, reflects Heritage’s commitment to providing innovative treatments that support the well-being of clients in Nigeria and beyond.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share