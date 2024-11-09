Here’s a guide to recognizing signs of abuse from your partner- A Review of Olawunmi Oyedeji’s Escaping the Shadows

Title: Escaping the Shadows

Author: Olawunmi Oyedeji

Year of Publication: 2024

Number of Pages: 104

Category: Self- Help

Abuse is far from a new issue; in fact, it’s on the rise. What’s particularly striking is how many people don’t even realize they’re in an abusive situation—especially when there’s no physical harm involved.

Olawunmi Oyedeji knows this all too well. Her experience with abuse began in childhood, and when she faced it again in her relationship, she instantly recognized the signs. Whether she found a way out is revealed in her powerful book, Escaping the Shadows. Her deeply personal story brings authenticity and weight to every page.

Even if you haven’t personally experienced abuse, chances are someone you know has—and they might need your support. This book offers a clear, insightful look at abuse in all its forms, helping readers understand and recognize its varied, often hidden, manifestations.

One of the book’s most intriguing qualities is its inclusivity. It breaks the stereotype that abuse is something only women endure. Men, too, can gain valuable insights, helping them understand abuse’s profound effects across genders.

With a narrative style that’s empathetic and non-judgmental, the author creates a safe, supportive space for readers. This isn’t just a book—it’s an educational journey, shedding light on abuse and offering clarity. Some readers may even discover they’re in an abusive situation themselves, making this book a potentially life-changing revelation.

The book sometimes reads like fiction, thanks to the author’s vivid, honest anecdotes, yet it seamlessly transitions into a self-help guide, empowering readers to find strength from her journey and break free from toxic cycles. There’s a gentle restraint in her storytelling, perhaps due to the difficulty of revisiting painful memories, intentional omissions, or leaving room for a future continuation.

Escaping the Shadows is a treasure trove of wisdom, fostering empathy for abuse survivors and encouraging readers to replace judgment with meaningful support. After reading, you may feel a new sense of vigilance in your relationships, driven by an awareness of abuse’s many faces.

For anyone acquainted with abuse survivors, gifting this book could offer solace and guidance. And for those caught in abusive cycles, revisiting these pages may provide the courage needed to step out of the shadows and into a healthier life.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: [email protected] Social: @tiipreeofficial

