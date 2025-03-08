In 2024, study shows that an estimated 300,000 visas were issued to specialised workers across multiple industries in the United States of America (USA), reflecting the rising demand of foreigners with professional skills.

For many years H-1B visa has been the lifeline for skilled professionals, allowing them to cross borders and power some of the world’s biggest companies.

But like any great adventure, the road to securing an H-1B visa is paved with unexpected twists, soaring approvals, brutal denials, and shifting policies that have left thousands in suspense.

Experts are of the view that in the next thre or four years to come specialised talents will flow freely into the U.S., and not ruling out the possibility of the government trying to tighten restrictions and make the process even more grueling.

According to DAADscholarship.com, an online platform started in 2016 to provide detailed guidance to international students on topics of education in Germany, “Certain industries will continue to thrive and attract foreign workers.”

Here are US high-demand occupations expected to see increased demand in 2025-2027 for foreigners:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning are considered very lucrative fields in the USA, with high average salaries, significant job growth, and a strong demand for skilled professionals across various industries.

AI, and machine learning is one of the most promising career paths in the tech sector; an average AI engineer in the US can expect to earn around $150,000 (about N225 million) per year, with senior positions reaching significantly higher depending on experience and specialisation.

In the second quarter of 2024, there were 29,871 vacancies in artificial intelligence jobs, a 5.6 percent increase, and a 31.5 percent increase from the same period in 2023.

The median salary for AI jobs for Q2 2024 was $157,196,(about N24 million) or $75.57 (about N113,355) hourly, a 7.2 percent increase from $146,609 (about N22 million) during the same period last year.

Cybersecurity Specialists:

The surging threats in cybersecurity mean a rising demand for specialists in IT security. In the US, a cybersecurity specialist role is considered very lucrative, with average salaries ranging from $100,000 (about N150 million) to $200,000 (about N300 million) depending on experience and position.

Some senior cybersecurity specialist earn more than $400,000 (about N600 million); making it a high-paying career field due to the significant demand for skilled professionals and the growing threat landscape in the digital world.

The cybersecurity job market is absolutely exploding in 2025. Recent reports show 3.5 million unfilled positions globally, with the U.S. cybersecurity employment growing 267 percent faster than the national average.

Entry-level positions are starting at $60,000 (about N90 million) to $80,000 (about N120 million), while experienced professionals can earn up to $190,000 (about N285 million).

Healthcare & Biotechnology:

Experts project that medical researchers, doctors, and biotech professionals will see more job opportunities and higher earnings in years ahead, especially in the USA.

The biotechnology industry in the United States is a major economic driver that offers many lucrative career opportunities. Salaries vary depending on the role, experience, and specialization, but generally range from $80,000 (about N120 million) to $100,000 (about N100 million) annually.

Software Engineers & Data Scientists:

The backbone of tech innovation, these roles remain in high demand.

In the USA, both software engineers and data scientists are considered highly lucrative careers, with average salaries often exceeding six figures, making them among the top-paying tech jobs.

Data scientists generally have a slightly higher average salary than software engineers; however, specific salaries can vary based on experience, location, company, and specialisation.

In the United States, the average salary of a software engineer is $122,547 (about N184 million) per annum.

The additional cash compensation for software engineers is $17,214 (about N26 million) on average, and it ranges from $12,910 (about N19.4 million) to $24,099 (about N36.2 million).

In contrast, the average salary of a data scientist in the United States of America is $135,310 (about N203 million) per annum.

Renewable Energy Experts:

As the U.S. continues to transition to sustainable energy, and green energy experts will be needed. Hence, a career as a renewable energy expert in the USA is considered quite lucrative, with high demand for skilled professionals due to the rapid growth of the renewable energy sector.

The high-demand of experts in this career is giving rise to competitive salaries and good job security; particularly for roles like renewable energy engineers, project managers, and solar/wind technicians, who can earn between $80,000 (about N120 million) and $150,000 (about N225 million) per year depending on experience and specialisation.

Becoming a renewable energy engineer could see one earning between $50,000 (N75 million) and $80,000 (N120 million) per year, with plenty of opportunity for growth.



