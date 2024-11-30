Here are some money-making online skills in 2025

The advancement of tech skills across the globe has no doubt changed what counts or not when it comes to making money online.

As the year 2024 is fast coming to an end many Nigerians might wondering what skills to acquire to make money online in the year 2025.

According to Forbes report there some basic skills that would yield massive income in the coming year and set the individual ahead of the competition and make it easier for him or her to make even more money from his or her already-lucrative skill set.

These skills may not sound as exciting or interesting as learning web development and design, or creating artsy items to sell on Etsy, but nonetheless, they are critical to creating a sustainable extra source of income for yourself and your family.

Storytelling

Storytelling is an art that is not reserved merely for bestselling authors. One good thing about storytelling is that it is a tradition in many Nigerian culture.

Anyone who desires to make a real impact and convince others that they are the perfect person for a job, should learn storytelling skills; because it has a way of connecting the teller and his or her audience and infuses the message with pathos, which persuades potential clients to part with their cash and pay for your services or products.

Storytelling makes one unique as a freelancer, and establishes him or her and his/her personal brand.

Experts believe that even if the storyteller does not think he or she has anything inspirational enough to share, he or she can simply relate a story about how his/her products or services have solved a pain point in a customer’s life; and that would do the magic, as it is a good enough story to use as part of one’s marketing.

This they believe would one as an independent contractor, to resonate with potential clients.

Time Management Skills

Time management skill is another critical talent that one need to develop quickly if he or she is going to embrace freelancing as a source of making money in 2025.

Every full time freelancer must know that time is money, hence it is critical to leverage every hour and minute, because time is limited.

To earn more money 2025, it is essential to learn how to prioritise tasks and say no to projects or potential clients that would be a distraction or inhibit one from achieving his or her full potential and reaching the set goals.

Learning to organise one’s workload will offer you better client satisfaction and retention, which will in turn make it easier for you to smash your way through deadlines, while having sufficient time to upskill, put more effort into marketing, or find additional revenue streams.

Confident Communication

Confident communication skills are not to be confused with being cocky or arrogant. This simply means clearly articulating your service and the value you deliver, leaving room for questions and being positive and transparent about each step of the process before and during the time a potential client decides to work with you.

Clear and professional communication, from negotiating rates to setting out project scope, gives customers clarity about where they stand with you, and helps you to maintain long-standing, strong relationships with them.

As an example, if you’re a graphic designer and you can clearly explain your creative process and the logic that went into your design choices, you would inspire more confidence and trust in your clients than if you merely delivered the work with no explanation. Lack of clarity and communication can cost you several thousands of dollars’ worth of projects if you’re not careful.

Charles Ogwo

