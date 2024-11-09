GTCO 2024 fashion weekend to promote indigenous fashion brands, enterprises

GTCO Fashion Weekend is set to promote businesses in indigenous fashion and food industry.

The event which will hold on November 9-10, 2024, at Plot 1 Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Lagos will boost business enterprise of local designers, creatives, and entrepreneurs.

The event which is in its 7th edition promises to take African fashion to the global stage and help small businesses and the local fashion industry thrive.

Charles Eremi, GTCO Corporate Communications manager said it is a well-curated program to promote the fashion and food industry and to advance the local economy.

He further said that local designers, creatives, and entrepreneurs will be given free stores, bearing in mind that the event is consumer-focused; adding that consumers need to have the best retail experience in all of Africa.

Every year, the event brings together different people and businesses to showcase Africa’s vast creativity to the forefront by telling stories of heritage, culture, and personal identity, through the universal language of fashion.

The 2-day event will feature four masterclasses, stage designer presentations, over 140 carefully curated pop-up fashion retail stores, a craft/fabric market, and 12 runway shows featuring Africa’s finest designers and international designers.

Speaking on the 2024 GTCO Fashion Weekend, Segun Agbaje, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc said that it is more than an event, it is a deliberate and collective effort to uplift, empower, and celebrate the incredible talents of our continent.

“Last year we took a bold step forward by introducing virtual model casting, expanding our reach beyond geographic boundaries. This innovative idea allowed us to include talents from every corner of the continent, proving that fashion truly has no limits.

“At GTCO, we believe that innovation and inclusivity go hand in hand, and by making space for more voices, we are driving an industry that reflects the diversity and richness of African talent.

“Whether you are attending a masterclass, shopping the latest collections, or watching the runway come alive, this weekend is all about embracing the diversity, creativity, and brilliance that African fashion represents,” Agbaje said.

Share