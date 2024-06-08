Green Growth Africa offers insights on attaining green, sustainable Africa

In a bid to catalyse the transition towards a green and sustainable Africa, Green Growth Africa recently put together a virtual forum, titled “Path to Just and Sustainable Africa: Attracting Global Opportunities Impacting Policy.”

The event served as a beacon of hope, drawing attention to the imperative fusion of grassroots environmental initiatives with national and international policy frameworks.

The forum boasted an impressive lineup of attendees, including; Jennifer Morgan, German State Secretary and Special Envoy on International Climate Policy, Sena Alouka, Executive Director of young volunteers for the environment, Olumide Idowu, executive director of the International Climate Change development initiative Nigeria, and Dipo Adededoyin, co-lead of Green Growth Africa Community.

Morgan, who also led the global climate change program of the Worldwide Fund of Nature (WWF), appreciated the level of commitment and efforts taken to build a sustainable Africa and also encouraged that WWF was taking steps to ensure the longevity of this growing initiative.

“WWF is working to sustain environmental health and a sustainable plan by partnering with youth civil organisations,” Morgan said.

Olumide Idowu, executive director of the International Climate Change Development Initiative Nigeria, articulated the essence of the forum, stating, “How local action can contribute to addressing global challenges is at the heart of our discussions today. We are focusing on awareness and education, sustainable practices, community engagement, advocacy and policy change, and the economic impact of these initiatives.”

Idowu advocated that the initiative was in order to build an economy that is just and would address global challenges.

“We need a sustainable plan, because our actions can contribute to environmental change, and we also need to look at how local action can contribute to addressing global challenges and how we can make our lands acceptable to people,” Idowu said.

To this effort, the director of international climate change entreated that the Nigerian government should listen to outside bodies in terms of climate change. Idowu noted that there was a policy breach between policy formulation and implementation and stated that a change needed to occur for change to shine.

“How can we bridge the gap between policy formulation and implementation in Africa? This involves a policy approach that is implementable,” Idowu said.

Green Growth Africa’s initiative aimed to address the pressing issue of limited capacity among Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other environmental actors to engage with governmental bodies and influence policy at broader scales. Through the workshops and discussions, the organisation aspired to empower CSOs with the necessary tools and knowledge for effective citizen and community engagement, thereby facilitating a just and sustainable transition.

In line with their objectives, Green Growth Africa provided a digital platform designed to showcase local initiatives, attract global opportunities, and impact policy both nationally and internationally. Attendees present received valuable insights into successfully applying for the EcoJustice Fellowship, further enhancing their capacity to drive meaningful change.

Idowu related the manifold benefits of local action, underscoring its potential to empower communities, foster sustainable development, spur economic growth, and create a ripple effect with global implications.

“Benefits of engaging in local action for both communities and the global community will lead to community empowerment, sustainable development, social confession, economic growth and global impact,” Munene said.

Furthermore, the forum delved into the intersection of human rights and ecosystem conservation, stressing the pivotal role of access to conserve and restore ecosystems. Recognising the symbiotic relationship between safeguarding human rights and ecosystems, participants underscored the necessity of protecting indigenous peoples’ territories and upholding women’s rights as fundamental prerequisites for environmental restoration.

In essence, the forum underscored the interconnectedness of humanity and the environment, advocating for a holistic approach that safeguards both. As mankind stands at the threshold of unprecedented scientific and technological advancements, the imperative to nurture and preserve our natural surroundings has never been more profound.

As Green Growth Africa continues to spearhead initiatives aimed at fostering a just and sustainable Africa, the echoes of this forum resonate as a clarion call for concerted action, underscoring the inherent responsibility of each individual in shaping a better future for generations to come.