Genesis Group unveils Its 25th quick service restaurant in Lekki, Nigeria

Genesis Group, Nigeria’s leading entertainment and hospitality chain, has officially launched its newest franchised restaurant in Lekki, Lagos, marking the restaurant’s 25th outlet in Nigeria.

Located at 11a, Admiralty Way, the restaurant celebrated its grand opening with a gastronomic event on April 1st, starting with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 6 pm.

As veterans of the food service industry, the new restaurant is uniquely positioned in the fast casual environment and will provide various residents and visitors a distinguished option to quick and affordable food choices.

The expansion in Lekki is part of the brand’s overall franchise development plan as this announcement comes on the heels of significant growth for, including its most recent outlet launch in Victoria Island axis of the Lagos metropolis.

The event witnessed attendance from top dignitaries and HNI’s including former governor of Anambra State- Peter Obi, Gbolahun Joshua- Executive Director Fidelity Bank, Dakuku Peterside- immediate past director of Nimasa, Nicholas Okoye- President, Chief Executive Officer, Anabel Group and other notable personalities.

Speaking at the launch event, the founder and Group Managing Director of Genesis Group Nnaeto Orazuike said, “We have been in this business for 30 years and this is the 25th restaurant we are opening. We have several restaurants across the country including Enugu, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Owerri.

“We do catering for the oil and gas industry and we are in hotels.

We are in the hospitality business and it is taking us a bit of time to come back into Lagos. We are also into cinemas. In Lagos, most people know us for our cinemas but we do more catering and restaurants than cinemas. So we thought it was time to bring the restaurants back into Lagos.”

Orazuike explained the new outlet is a quick service restaurant, adding that they also want to be able to serve people who

want ‘À la Carte,’ good food prepared fresh and this service would be introduced by May 1, 2021.

“We are giving people quick service in a very nice ambiance. We have a world winning international interior designer from South Africa called Dakota do our interior. So our customers have access to lovely ambiance with affordable food.

“We have a lot of national and intercontinental dishes as well as snacks. In the next five years, people would see a lot more of Genesis and it would become a household name because the vision is to make it a household name across the country,” he assured.

With currently 25 restaurants spread across the country, Genesis Restaurant tops its value proposition serving freshly prepared meals, pastries and cuisines.