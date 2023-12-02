Gen Z men pushing boundaries, and challenging traditional norms

Broad group of young visionaries is making a lasting impact on Nigeria through their activism, entrepreneurship, and artistic and technological endeavours. They are demonstrating the ability to inspire change and create positive progress in their generation.

This new generation of trailblazers is emerging, poised to redefine the socio-cultural and economic narrative of the nation.

Armed with innovation, resilience, and a unique perspective, these individuals are not just navigating the complexities of their dynamic society but actively shaping its future.

Peace Emmanuel Aderogba Oredope

21 years old, professionally known as P.Priime (Big P), a prominent Nigerian record producer, DJ, and songwriter, has left an indelible mark on the music industry. Known for his signature tags “P” and “Giddem,” he played a key role in Wizkid’s Grammy-nominated album, Made in Lagos.

His production credits extend to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tracks and numerous hit singles, showcasing his versatile talent.

P.Priime co-produced albums with well known celebrities in the music industry. His achievements include winning the AFRIMMA Awards’ Producer of the Year in 2021 and being selected by YouTube for the Black Voices Songwriter/Producer Class of 2022.

Beyond music, he has ventured into modeling. P.Priime’s influence reaches international acclaim, P.Priime’s achievements underscore the significant impact that Gen Z individuals are making in shaping and propelling Nigeria’s cultural and creative industries forward.

Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola

22 years old , popularly known as ‘Layiwasabi’ Olayiwola stands out as a multifaceted content creator, comedian, and influential figure who has amassed an extensive social media following, reaching millions across various platforms.

Renowned for his distinct brand of humor, which revolves around observational comedy and insightful social commentary, Layiwasabi has struck a chord with Nigeria’s Gen Z audience.

Beyond merely entertaining, Olayiwola has emerged as a source of inspiration and empowerment for young Nigerians. Serving as a role model for aspiring content creators.

Layiwasabi impact goes beyond laughter, employing the popular Point of View (POV) technique on his platform, he addresses pertinent social issues, establishing a profound connection with his audience. In an era dominated by digital content, Layiwasabi has proven that humor can be a powerful tool for social commentary and positive change.

Divine Ikubor

23 years old, known professionally as Rema, is a Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter,He gained initial recognition with the release of “Dumebi” in 2019. Rema is signed to Jonzing World record owned by D’Prince who had an affiliation with Mavin Records.

He is best known internationally for his 2022 hit single “Calm Down”. The remix with Selena Gomez peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100,and led the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for a record-setting 58 weeks.

Rema who has taken the music industry by storm. With his unique blend of afrobeats, pop, and hip-hop, Rema has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

His collaborations with renowned artists have earned him widespread recognition, along with multiple awards in the music industry of recent.

Rema’s music is characterized by its catchy melodies, infectious beats, and introspective lyrics that resonate with Gen Z audiences. He is a true pioneer in the Nigerian music scene, pushing boundaries and redefining what it means to be a modern African artist.

Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa

24-year-old, Enioluwa is a creative dynamo, making waves across various industries in Nigeria. As a fashion influencer, public speaker, art director, singer, writer, influencer, content creator and food enthusiast, he sets trends and tantalizes taste buds,

As an Eu-Africa Ambassador, his role reflects a commitment to global relations, as seen in initiatives like the “All Stars Charity Inter House Sport” to combat hunger in Nigeria. Recently, he launched #MakeoverWithEni, a campaign offering transformative makeover sessions, showcasing his dedication to uplifting others.

In essence, Enioluwa is not just a trendsetter but a positive force shaping the creative landscape, a Gen Z trailblazer in Nigeria and beyond.

Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph

25 years old, Kennedy emerges as a beacon of entrepreneurial brilliance and philosophical insight. Co-founder and CEO of Kippa, a company providing banking services, Ekezie is at the forefront of driving positive change.

A philosopher in his own right, Ekezie brings a thoughtful perspective to the table, intertwining his entrepreneurial endeavors with a deep understanding of societal dynamics.

Ekezie was awarded the Queen’s Young Leader Award in 2018 and the James Currey Prize in 2020. For founding Kippa, he was awarded The Future Awards Africa for Technology in 2022.

Kippa’s innovative platform has gained widespread adoption, Kennedy has become a model among Nigeria’s tech-savvy Gen Z population.