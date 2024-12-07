Gbenga Akingbulere: A journey from mathematics to cybersecurity innovation

Gbenga Akingbulere is a software engineer who combines a strong academic foundation in mathematics and statistics with hands-on expertise in software engineering, data analytics, and cybersecurity.

Akingbulere’s journey into the tech industry began at the University of Lagos, where he pursued a degree in Mathematics and Statistics.

“Mathematics gave me the foundation to understand algorithms, data structures, and programming. It equipped me with analytical skills crucial for problem-solving,” he said.

His pursuit of advanced learning led him to Oklahoma State University, in the United States where he earned a master’s in statistics with a focus on high-dimensional data and machine learning.

His Master’s research focused on reducing false discovery rates in high-dimensional data, a concept that closely aligns with his current work in cybersecurity.

Just as his research aimed to minimise false discoveries to ensure accurate results in genomics and other complex datasets, the same principles are applied in detecting threats within large volumes of network traffic data. By leveraging techniques to reduce false positives and identify true anomalies, he ensures that cybersecurity systems are both efficient and reliable in detecting potential vulnerabilities and attacks.

From Lagos to Global Impact: Career Journey

Akingbulere’s software engineering journey took off at Instiq Professional Services, where he transitioned from novice to expert.

He said “Fintech in Nigeria, as well as its investors, have been lifesavers for many Nigerian youths. My first software engineering experience at Instiq Professional Services shaped my journey; they trained me from scratch after graduation and provided all the resources I needed to grow.”

At Instiq, he developed pivotal applications, such as a tax payment solution for Access Bank Congo, which they used to streamline 90 percent of their transactions.

He also worked on numerous core banking applications for top banks in Nigeria, including bulk transfers, bank tellers, loans, investments, and more.

One of his stellar achievements was when he worked at Lubred Technology Limited and Spinel Consulting, where he developed logistic and electronic book applications for publishers and institutions.

He later joined Ashelsons Partners as a senior software engineer in a bid to fight terrorism financing and enhance global financial security. He led the development of systems to track and report illicit financial activities such as money laundering and funding terrorism for one of the biggest payment processors in Africa.

Almost every financial transaction in Nigeria now passes through code I contributed to,” he shares.

Working with Palo Alto Networks, the global leader in cybersecurity, as a software engineer where he continued to push boundaries in cloud security with precision AI. “This role is a dream come true, achieved through dedication to continuous learning and building impactful solutions,” he reflects.

Akingbulere’s career has not been without hurdles. While building an electronic book application at Lubred, he faced significant technical challenges involving new technologies and system bugs.

However, through perseverance and innovative problem-solving, he successfully developed a dynamic and user-friendly application leveraging React, Redux, TypeScript, and GraphQL.

His efforts not only resolved critical issues but also streamlined the book creation process, reducing manual intervention and ensuring high performance. This experience underscored his ability to adapt to new technologies and turn challenges into opportunities for impactful solutions.

“I immersed myself in learning the technology and collaborated with my team to devise innovative solutions. Within four days, we solved the issue, enhancing the product and exceeding customer expectations,” he recounts.

Beyond technical challenges, Akingbulere has made personal sacrifices, choosing growth over financial incentives during his early years at Instiq.

Despite lucrative offers, he stayed loyal recognising that the exposure to diverse projects was invaluable for his growth. “I prioritised learning and impact over money, which ultimately accelerated my career and prepared me for global opportunities,” he reflects.

Aside from his technical expertise, Akingbulere thrives as a mentor and advocate for emerging talent from taking up coaching lessons during his university days to guiding students as a graduate teaching assistant at Oklahoma State University.

He has mentored over 200 students in mathematics and statistics and served as a judge for the 2024 Oklahoma State Science and Engineering Fair.

“Seeing students improve their grades and grasp complex concepts was deeply fulfilling. My passion for mentoring stems from the belief that knowledge sharing is a powerful tool to build community and inspire the next generation of technologists,” he said.

Akingbulere’s vision for the future

Akingbulere’s vision for the future is to leverage his technical expertise and leadership skills to drive innovation in building secure, scalable, and user-focused systems that solve complex global challenges.

Beyond his technical pursuits, Akingbulere is passionate about mentoring the next generation of engineers, creating inclusive environments for growth, and advocating for technology’s role in shaping a more connected, secure, and sustainable world. His ultimate goal is to contribute to technological advancements that not only enhance industries but also improve lives globally.

“To whom much is given, much is expected,” Akingbulere says, reflecting on how early opportunities shaped his career.

His advice to aspiring technologists is simple yet profound: “Be driven by impact, not money. Master the basics, dedicate yourself to continuous learning, and strive to make a difference.”

