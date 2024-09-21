From street to global stage: How 90s Model Management is helping young models succeed

…celebrate five years anniversary

One of Nigeria’s leading modelling agency, 90s Model Management, has marked its 5th anniversary of discovering and nurturing young models out of Africa.

Speaking on the 5th year milestone, Maurice Sokari, Founder and Head Booker of 90s Model Management, said:

“90s Model Management was birthed from two words: vision and dreams. Our scouting techniques are three words: discovery, development, and direction. We find our models off the streets and give them a better purpose. With all these beautiful faces, we learned to learn as we go. With progression as to team hiring and recruitment, it has been one for the books. All our hires are past models.

“There’s some sort of experience with them and now coming on board to work for us, it’s a blessing not just to them but to myself and to the model manager who has been with me from the very beginning of the agency, so celebrating five years is something we are proud of, there are many milestones.

“We’ve had models done many beautiful pieces: Dior exclusivities, Yves Saint Laurent exclusivities, Celine exclusivities, Fendi, etc. We’re no longer counting how many exclusives we do at 90s Model because it’s a seasonal habit for us, models go through exclusivities; now we are working towards understanding where we are going as an agency, what’s next for us.”

The foundation of 90s Model Management was built on the sheer desire to help young models achieve their dreams. With an all-star male team of former models with life-long dreams of modelling on the global stage, the agency is channelling these sentiments and the necessary resources to empower other young male models who lacked the opportunity to break out as models with the platform to collaborate and make their vision board come to life. For the team at 90s Models, the driving force is the fulfilment they find in making it work for other male models. “I used to be a model, but it didn’t work out for me. I just found fulfilment in making it work for other models,” said Adeyemi Herbert, the agency’s Head of Development.

Since its launch on July 1, 2019, the premier agency has successfully scouted, groomed and represented over 25 models who have gone on to become the biggest faces in fashion, fronting global luxury brands fashion season after fashion season, remarkably impacting the lives of not just the models, but the team of talent managers whose lives are transformed daily through hands-on experiences in the world of global fashion. “Closing account sheet for our model, Ajus, for a worldwide exclusive at Saint Laurent was my proudest moment; it shows how these young talents go from young to stars in such a short time at 90s Management. As much as I don’t like to admit, model management is a lifestyle—having to be very cautious about fashion and your outer experience. As a fashion model veering into finance, model management is the best of both worlds,” Nelson Abutu, Finance Manager at 90s Model Management, shared.

Commenting on the agency’s successful run so far, Herbert added: “Development is important to us at 90s Model Management because this is the foundation of the models’ career and in developing them, we help them confidently navigate the complexities of the fashion season; what happens before which includes going for castings, callbacks, etc., and what happens during and after the fashion season.”

As the agency looks to the future, 90s Model Management is shaping itself to be the role model for every other outstanding agency out of Nigeria across Africa on the global management platforms, cutting across different segments of management outside of modelling, while exploring new initiatives and projects that will line up its next decade in the industry.

“We are trying to set up a yearbook, we call it the ‘Nineties Magazine.’ It’s a yearbook that helps us tell our day-to-day stories, what the models are up to, and things we are rolling out; if we’re doing merch, books, or have stories to tell from scouting trips, everything goes on the magazine page. We’ve just launched officially on the 1st of September and are rolling out lots of content this fashion season, available on 90smanagement.com, so it will help us keep track of the models. It will help our community at 90s Management, help the models, and the families that tune in to see the success of their children and their loved ones,” Sokari said.

90s Model Management has seen unparalleled growth and evolution in its brand identity in five years, inspiring a rebrand that has seen the brand become much more dynamic and vibrant than ever, in line with its ethos.

“In as much as we are the 90s Model Management, the rebrand was very necessary because a lot of people get the misconception that the name was not originally us because the era of the 90s is part of the foundation that we are standing on which is why it’s healthy for us because the relationships, the style, the models, the faces, etc., everything from the 90s is still in our DNA, but we still want to find our true identity so we are sticking to the 90s Model Management’s ‘90s’ as our trademark but our true identity is the “N.” It is who we are, it will be who we are after we’ve left. So, we have the major logo and the alternative image we see, that’s how we want to operate. So, this is the 90s Model Management. This is who we are,” he asserts.

Moving forward, 90s Model Management is solidifying its identity as more than just a business. It stands tall as a fashion force of impact in Africa better exploring talent management, yearbook production, model description, merchandise, a models’ blog, and other initiatives. Cedar Edwards, Digital and Communications Manager, said:

“Models play a major role in the multifaceted domain of the fashion and entertainment industry. This inspires me daily in my work with them as we continue to take on new challenges that require problem-solving and new approaches. It gives me great joy to know that my work has impacted the lives of these models.”

Adesuyi Daniel, Senior Agent/Model Manager at 90s Model Management shared:

“I am proud of our journey so far at 90s Management. I always tell our models that there’s always a story behind every face hence it’s important to be courageous and put yourself out there. We have continued to challenge ourselves and constantly raise the bar. These models are our story.

In his note on his agency’s anniversary, Nonso Ojukwu, a 19-year-old global model and face of Dior Beauty, highlighted his success as a fashion model and role model to aspiring models as humbling yet “something to be grateful for.” He describes his 3-year journey with 90s Model Management and growth so far as overwhelming, highlighting key areas such as “how I’ve been groomed to perfection in patience and resilience, and advancing in my beauty contracts with Dior Beauty and Valentino Beauty. I’m grateful for the support and can’t wait to see all that is coming at the agency.”

On the new publication, Nineties Magazine, he shared his excitement. “I was glued when I got wind of what’s to come at 90s Management. Starting a magazine that celebrates us at the agency first and using the platform to celebrate everyone else is amazing.”