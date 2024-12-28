From Lagos to Tulsa: Abisoye Ajayi’s global fight for opportunity and inclusion

Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin is widely celebrated for her transformative work in women empowerment, social entrepreneurship and economic development. Her impact is far-reaching, driven by a deep belief that people from underserved backgrounds can defy societal limitations to become changemakers, economic drivers, and creators of technology.

The Nigerian legacy: Empowering girls and communities

Abisoye’s journey began in Lagos, where she started setting up coding schools in the Nigerian slums in 2012 to bridge the technology gap for young girls in underserved communities. Drawing on her own challenging upbringing—losing her mother at the age of three and overcoming financial barriers to acquire tech skills—Abisoye developed programs that blended technology training with psychosocial and community support.

One of her most significant innovations was the Guardian Co-learning (GC) Model, a methodology that integrates parents, particularly mothers, into the learning process. The GC Model fosters a supportive home environment for young girls, ensuring their education and empowerment are sustainable.

The holistic approach of Pearls Africa also extended to mothers through partnerships with organizations like Mamamoni, which provided skill-based training, micro-loans, and psychosocial support to the mothers of girls in her program. Abisoye understood that empowering young girls without addressing the economic realities of their families would undermine her mission. As such, Pearls Africa became a beacon of community transformation, using innovation to address systemic challenges.

Professor Okhai Igbafe from Auchi Polytechnic’s School of Business Studies praised Abisoye’s approach, noting, “The innovative business model she implemented as early as 2012 created a sustainable impact with minimal capital injection. This was a time when technology bootcamps were just getting mainstream in the United States but she had the vision to start one in Nigeria with a vulnerable population. The first coding boot camp was launched in 2011 by two black men in Chicago, however, the first in-person intensive coding boot camp was Dev Bootcamp, which was founded in 2012 in San Francisco.

Here is a shining example of how social entrepreneurship can drive long-lasting change. Abisoye’s leadership not only grew Pearls Africa to a global reputation but also set a standard for the industry.”

Under Abisoye’s visionary leadership, Pearls Africa launched innovative startups designed to tackle real-world challenges, with many of these initiatives conceptualized and implemented by the girls themselves. One such project, Hope Baskets, created a platform that bridged the gap between the wealthy and underserved communities, enabling the donation of clothing, food, and educational materials to those in need.

Another initiative, Break the Blade, took on the fight against female genital mutilation (FGM), envisioning cutting-edge tools like wristbands capable of alerting local authorities to prevent FGM incidents before they occurred. Additionally, Makoko Fresh, an app inspired by the fishing trade, allowed fishermen to sell their seafood directly to consumers. This project was championed by Sharon Okpoe, a Pearls Africa participant, who was motivated by her father’s work as a fisherman.

By empowering these young girls to use their newly acquired skills to address pressing community issues, Abisoye not only equipped them with digital literacy but also instilled a profound sense of agency and purpose. Through these projects, the girls became problem-solvers, innovators, and leaders, driving change in their communities and beyond. Beyond her transformative work, Abisoye’s efforts have been recognized globally.

In 2018, she won the prestigious CNN Heroes Award, an honour specifically dedicated to social impact entrepreneurs from around the world and one of the oldest award systems focused on this group. Her work has also earned her recognition from global philanthropic leaders like Melinda Gates, and she has been honoured alongside figures such as Malala Yousafzai, Chelsea Clinton, Vice Chair of the Clinton Foundation, and Julia Gillard, the former Prime Minister of Australia.

Transition to global leadership

While her work in Nigeria laid a strong foundation, Abisoye sought to improve herself and gain international exposure to scale her impact globally. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she pursued a Master’s in Public Administration from Harvard University and later earned a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in cybersecurity from Ottawa University. Armed with these qualifications, she transitioned to the United States, where she now serves as the cyber portfolio manager at Tulsa Innovation Lab.

In Tulsa, a city with a history of economic disparity, Abisoye has continued her transformative work. She initially joined the Tulsa Innovation Lab as a student intern but quickly demonstrated her expertise and leadership. As part of the team, she played a key role in securing a $51 million Tech Hubs designation and grant, aimed at positioning Tulsa as a leader in equitable technology access.

Currently, she is focused on the AI component of the grant, working to ensure that Tulsa becomes a centre for Trustworthy and Equitable Artificial Intelligence. Her work aligns with the city’s efforts to rebuild its legacy as a hub of economic opportunity and innovation, demonstrating her ongoing commitment to driving impactful change in underserved communities.

Expert reflections on her impact

Experts agree that Abisoye’s work has not only transformed lives but has also influenced systemic change. Atiku Samuel notes, “Her body of work, particularly around short-term technology training, has proven effective in breaking families out of the poverty cycle. This approach is now widely recognized as a key strategy for economic development in underserved communities.”

Similarly, the professor from Auchi Polytechnic underscores the sustainability of her model, stating, “The Guardian Co-learning methodology and her focus on holistic empowerment are innovative frameworks that other organizations have adopted. Abisoye’s impact is not just in the numbers but in the replicable systems she has created for an industry.”

Building a future of changemakers

Abisoye’s vision extends beyond empowering individual girls; she is building a network of changemakers who replicate her framework across Nigeria and beyond. Her selection criteria ensure that participants are not only motivated but also equipped to return to their communities and inspire others.

Her philosophy is simple yet profound: “With the right support, nothing should prevent a young girl from acquiring an education, mastering digital literacy, and becoming economically independent.” This belief drives the transformative work of Pearls Africa, which continues to thrive under her guidance as Board Chair.

A legacy of resilience and innovation

From Lagos to Tulsa, Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin’s work embodies the power of resilience, innovation, and community-driven solutions. Her journey from training girls in underserved Nigerian communities to shaping the future of Tulsa’s tech ecosystem demonstrates her dynamism as a leader.

Abisoye’s legacy is not confined by geography; her innovative models and vision for empowerment continue to influence generations. Whether in Nigeria or Tulsa, her work proves that empowering one individual can create ripple effects that transform entire communities.

Chisom Michael

