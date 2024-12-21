From Lagos to Global: How Haruna Ogweda built a career in software engineering

With a career in software engineering and data science, Haruna Ogweda has solidified his position as a leader in the tech industry. From his early days in Nigeria to his current role as a software developer at Microsoft.

Ogweda’s journey into software engineering began during his undergraduate days in Mathematics and Statistics at the University of Lagos, where Python programming courses ignited his interest in coding. This passion deepened during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at an IT firm, where he served as a front-end engineer.

“My interest in software engineering grew from learning Python in school to working on real-world projects during my NYSC,” Ogweda said. His academic journey continued at Oklahoma State University, where he earned a Master’s degree in Statistics while maintaining his coding skills through personal projects and competitive programming.

Embarking on a software engineering journey

Ogweda’s first professional role was with Instiq Professional Services, where he learned front-end development on the job. “I wasn’t so conversant with software engineering practices initially,” he recalls.

Despite limited software engineering knowledge at the time, he quickly adapted, learning HTML, CSS, C#, and JavaScript on the job. Among his notable contributions was leading the development of Halitrust, a microfinance application that digitised loan and investment operations. He also built the front-end application for Yango, a transportation app for the Congo market.

“I’m proud of my growth at Instiq,” he shares. “I transitioned from a novice to contributing meaningfully to impactful projects.” His mentoring efforts at Instiq also stand out as one of his mentees, who learned Vue.js under his guidance, secured a full-time role as a Vue.js developer.

“It was fulfilling to contribute to someone’s career path,” Haruna shares. His mentorship extended beyond technical skills to fostering confidence and career readiness.

Ogweda’s career has not been without its challenges. At Instiq, he had to quickly master Vue.js and domain knowledge in microfinance when tasked with completing an unfinished project. His determination and collaboration with colleagues enabled him to succeed.

Balancing rigorous academic work with coding practice during his master’s program was another hurdle. “Combining school deadlines with personal projects and interview preparation was tough, but setting clear goals helped me stay on track,” he reflects.

His passion for mentorship extends to his time as a Graduate Teaching Assistant at Oklahoma State University, where he taught mathematics and statistics. “Teaching has always been part of my journey,” he notes, reflecting on his earlier experiences tutoring peers and younger students back in his university days in Nigeria.

Looking ahead, Ogweda is eager to give back to the African tech community. He is exploring opportunities to volunteer with tech initiatives in Ethiopia and other African countries. “Tech in Africa is still developing, and I want to inspire and mentor the next generation of technologists,” he says.

Driving innovation at Microsoft

At Microsoft, Ogweda works in the Developer Division, specifically the .NET engineering services team. Transitioning from frontend to backend development, he now specialises in C#, YAML, and Azure DevOps.

One of his early achievements includes excelling in call rotations – a high-pressure initiative where engineers troubleshoot client issues in real-time. Despite being new, Ogweda effectively resolved complex problems by leveraging resources, collaborating with senior colleagues, and honing his communication skills.

Balancing growth and collaboration

For Ogweda continuous learning is a cornerstone of professional development. At Microsoft, he dedicates daily time to mastering new technologies and refining his skills. On weekends, he tackles programming challenges and explores new tools. “Even with a supportive learning culture, it’s up to you to seize opportunities,” he advises.

His dedication and hard work throughout his career have earned him numerous awards and scholarships, including the MTN Foundation Scholarship, Total Scholarship, and the Sumonu Prize for the Best Graduating Student in Mathematics and Statistics during his time at the University of Lagos. At Oklahoma State University, he was honored with the Dr. Homer & Mrs. May Tang Graduate Fellowship and the VIK Summer Research Award.

As Ogweda progresses in his career, he aims to advance to a senior software engineer role while contributing to impactful projects. He also plans to work on side initiatives to promote technological inclusion in Africa.

“The journey doesn’t stop here,” Ogweda concludes. “I’m committed to growth, impact, and giving back.”

