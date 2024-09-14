From classrooms to gardens: What Nigeria can learn from Malaysia

Schools in the US are scrambling to find enough substitute teachers to keep classrooms running

In the face of growing environmental issues and climate change, experts believe that traditional classroom settings, though fundamental, are not enough to fully equip children to circumnavigate the murky waters of the contemporary world.

Outdoor classrooms refer to educational spaces that take learning and teaching outside of traditional indoor settings into the natural environment. These spaces provide opportunities for students to engage with nature, explore, ask questions, and learn in a hands-on and experiential manner.

Consequent to the above, the National Library of Nigeria (NLN) in promoting environmental literacy and sustainable practices that transform the traditional library experience recently partnered with the Zaccheus Onumba Dibiaezue Memorial Libraries (ZODML), a non-profit organisation to establish The Green Library in the country.

Obianuju Onuorah, the zonal director at NLN speaking on the importance eco-friendly learning environment, said before the partnership the Nigerian apex library had plans to establish children’s library in all of its 52 branches across the country.

“The Green Library is a reading place with a difference, it is mainly for children from four to 17 years and there are a lot of activities planned for them. They will read, play, and relax. The children will also be taught on conservation of the environment, which means to be eco-friendly,” she said.

Ifeoma Esiri, the coordinator of ZODML said the idea of the green library is a place for hands-on learning and exploration for children.

“The Green Library is a place for hands-on learning and exploration where children and young adults are inspired to become active conservationists of the future,” she said.

Nigeria can borrow a leaf from Malaysia where various public and private educational institutions, ranging from preschools up to universities, are experimenting with outdoor classrooms.

Malaysia unlike Nigeria where private schools are established without giving cognisance to gardens, and spacious learning environments, has made eco-friendly learning part of its curriculum.

According to The Star report, “These spaces, such as edible gardens or parks, allow students to explore subjects like Science, Mathematics, and Art more dynamically and interactively.

“More than just about plants and play, they represent a fresh and much-needed shift in how we educate our children.”

In addition, the report said that exercise emphasises sustainability and ecological awareness, which fosters a deep connection to the environment, promotes physical and mental well-being, inspires curiosity and creativity, and offers a holistic approach to education.

Though this comes with some measure of challenges, the Malaysian education authorities left no stone unturned in their efforts to make the exercise a success.

Ngeow Pui Lin, a co-founder at Rimbun Montessori in Kuala Lumpur, emphasised how teachers are essential in laying the foundation for curiosity and the importance of hands-on learning.

“The way they approach the space by allowing students the freedom to explore and building confidence in nature sets the tone for how children will learn in these environments.

“We try to let the kids have ample garden time to run around and explore in the garden, dig holes, play with mud or search for bugs. So the kids get to be dirty and run free in the garden,” Lin said.

Eng Kia Hun, the principal of Hankidz Puchong, explained that initially, the garden was a challenge for both teachers and students, primarily due to a lack of knowledge and experience in gardening.

“It’s also worth noting that the journey of outdoor education is just as transformative for the teacher as it is for the student, and can be a daunting process without guidance,” Hun said.

Okah-Tim Joy, a lecturer at Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, explaining the impact of outdoor classrooms in environmental education in Nigeria said educators and schools have embraced outdoor classrooms as a way to create engaging and holistic learning environments.

“With hands-on experiences, students can connect theoretical knowledge with real-world applications. Outdoor classrooms also foster a sense of connection and stewardship towards the natural world, encouraging sustainable practices and environmental awareness,” she said.

More so, she pointed out that outdoor classrooms offer valuable learning opportunities that combine academic growth with hands-on experiences in nature.

“They have been proven to enhance student engagement, creativity, and overall well-being.

“By incorporating outdoor education into traditional curricula, educators can provide a more enriching and well-rounded learning experience for their students,” she noted.

This aligns with the country’s Green School Project which is aimed at cultivating environmentally conscious students by integrating sustainability into all aspects of school life, fostering a culture of ecological stewardship, and preparing future generations to lead in creating a sustainable world.

Education policymakers and implementers should begin to ensure that schools, especially private ones, are not just blocked in addition, they must have the needed space for hands-on learning eco-friendly environment outside the traditional classroom settings.