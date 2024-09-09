UBEC unveils digital server for education quality assurance

The Federal Government has launched an electronic quality assurance system for basic education in Nigeria.

The platform known as Federal Education Quality Assurance Service Cloud Server (FEQAS Collect), was unveiled in Abuja at the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) digital resource centre.

Yusuf Sununu, Minister of State for Education, said the system was designed to streamline the collection, analysis, and reporting of data related to the quality of education in schools.

The minister, represented by Abubakar Isa, the director of ICT, said the cloud server would essentially automate the Federal Education Quality Assurance Service Department. He said the server would better equip the education ministry to monitor, evaluate, and improve education quality assurance processes.

“This innovative system is designed to streamline the collection, analysis and reporting of data related to the quality of education in our schools. It will serve as a powerful tool for monitoring and evaluating the performance of our educational institutions below tertiary.

“The cloud server will revolutionise the operations of the FEQAS Department to enhance data capturing and management, streamline processes and improve efficiency, boost collaboration, networking and efficient reporting, ensure scalability and flexibility and fortify security and data protection.

“With this technology, the ministry is better equipped to monitor, evaluate, and improve education quality assurance processes and practices across the nation. It will also enable the ministry to make data-driven decisions, identify areas needing improvement and track progress towards achieving our educational goals and aspirations.”

Hamid Bobboyi, the executive secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), said the manual conduct of school quality assurance evaluation and reporting has been fraught with delay and human errors, hence the need to automate the system.

He said UBEC adopted digital technology for school quality assurance evaluation to promote flexibility, accuracy, and timely reporting.

The executive secretary noted that the technical support the commission received from the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) led to the development of “UBEC Collect” which is currently being used by Quality Assurance Officers in the Commission.

He said UBEC Collect was also used by State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) and Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAS).