From Aquatic life to the Creek: Bolaji Olasode charts path to promoting tourism in Lagos though waterways

Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, sprawls inland from the Gulf of Guinea across Lagos Lagoon. The city is known for its beach resorts, boutiques and nightlife.

From the aquatic life to the creek, a view of Lagos through the waterways has been one to admire as it affords tourists the opportunity to see Lagos in a different way; its creeks, Lagoons, islands, bar beach, with beautiful structures scattered around the city. These views leave a lasting impression in the minds of tourists.

Bolaji Olasode, the chairman Thesaurus Group of Companies and Thesaurus Bay Limited through his innovations in recent times have shown he is charting the path to growing tourism through Lagos Waterways.

Olasode said he is looking into marine tourism investment, animal welfare and how he can promote tourism and the beauty of Lagos waterways to Nigerians, Nigerians in diaspora and mostly investors through his firm.

Olasode who spoke during a ‘Waterways Tour of Lagos & Creek’ organised by Thesaurus Bay Limited & Giwa Gardens to celebrate Thesaurus Bay’s 3rd anniversary, said he initiated the zero traffic Lagos where his company moved a minimum of 1,200 people every day along Lagos waterways.

“We have four terminals and we also make sure we diversify into a lot of auxiliary investments such as water transportation, and other services in our terminal. We have been partnering with Lagos State governments through the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and they have been giving us support.

“We are looking at different types of opportunities such as animal welfare, creating endangered species protection areas along Lagos waterways and tour of Lagos submarine, amongst others. We want to be the first company to deploy submarines for tourism for Lagos waterways on a national level and with lots of economic marine investment,” he said.

Read also: Tourism is a catalyst for peace and prosperity, Says Ade-John

Speaking on how the government can support tourism through the waterways, he said the government needs to come out with a strategy and a framework that will support private partnership.

Olasode said Thesaurus Bay has partnered with various companies in countries across the world which has given them lots of enabling environments.

He appealed to the government to create a framework that will encourage local content for these kinds of initiatives.

“We have done a lot of sensitisation to boost tourism in Lagos. Today we are partnering with Giwa Water parks and we have more than 500 subscribers that will tour from Falomo to several places. This kind of programme will encourage lots of local investments in tourism. Most people that travel abroad to do this can look inwards and do this to create jobs and employment,” Olasode added.

Every moment of the event was curated to immerse people in the beauty of the Lagos waterway. People got to sail through pristine waters, discover hidden coves, and relax on private luxury waterfront properties, all while enjoying gourmet dining and personalised service.

From bird nesting, to endangered aquatic species watching to exploring historic coastal towns (ito-omu island), the tour offered a unique blend of adventure and tranquility.

Speaking at the event, Noah Ibrahim, the Managing Director and CEO of Novarick Homes and Properties Limited, said water is very important as it helps improve tourism and real estate.

According to Ibrahim, going around and seeing the accessibility through the waterways improves real estate development and entertainment; so it is important more people can relax though the waterways by cruising.

“The tour of the creek happening today by the Thesaurus Bay and Giwa Gardens is to view Lagos from a different dimension. Go through the waterways and see the beauty of the creek and nature and go through some of our investments in partnership with Thesaurus. We would end up again at a resort all in a bid to celebrate the independence.

“We will be moving from Falomo all through the Omu creek. People get to see the aquatic nature and good ambiance of Lagos,” Ibrahim said.

Sarat Braimah, Lagos area manager of National Inland Waterways Authority, (NIWA) said Thesaurus Garden is one of its clients with ownership of several boats for passenger movements within Lagos.

Speaking on safety, she said, “We licensed all his boats and they are all safety complaints. We gave them permits to move people on water. We do safety campaigns and awareness and inspection of the boats before registration. All the boats are inspected quarterly to ensure they are safety compliant and still in good condition.

“We do marine surveys of the boat to be sure the boats are fit for the waterways. We have about 36 police officers attached to my office and the navy and marine police working directly with us,” Braimah said.

She hinted that since most part of Lagos is covered by water and several local governments are connected by water, there is need for more investment in Lagos waterways and that’s why Lagos State has continued to stress on private public partnerships to boost waterways tourism.

Chuks Agwalla, CEO, ACE Geosynthetics, Nigeria who also participated in the tour said Lagos tourism potential is underrated especially when it comes to the inland waterways.

“It is an aspect of this city that has not seen as much traction as would have loved to see over the years but this is an opportunity to showcase the beauty of Lagos waterways.

“The significance of this event is to tell the world that this is the place to be. There are so many historic places and cultural sites to visit today during today’s event. It is also on the day of our country’s independence. We would capture memories to show people the great potential of the waterways in Lagos,” Agwalla said.

Share