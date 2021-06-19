Food Production in Nigeria: Recalibrating Agricultural Processes and Practices for Maximum Impacts

The global focus on effects of diverse human practices on the environment, against the backdrop of sustainability has continued to shape and influence the human society, in different ways. This has impacted the socio-cultural as well as economic dynamics that we have been used to. The shift means that it is no longer business as usual, and has given fresh impetus for change in focus and practice. One of the fallouts from this is the strategic overhaul and realignment of policies and processes by governments, organizations, as well as groups and individuals in negotiating and maximizing the new realities.

Reformed policy frameworks and, in some cases, new policies by governments are changing the temperature of different sectors of the economy. In Nigeria, the Federal Government, constrained by coalesced factors, has tweaked its policy framework to give attention and commit resources to the development of the non-oil sector with ample focus on Agriculture. The difficult but pragmatic policy shift from crude oil, which for decades has remained the principal source of Nigeria’s wealth, to Agriculture has opened a new window of opportunities.

However, as good as this policy change is, Agriculture and those who are involved in the sector have their work cut out for them. Though considered one of humanity’s oldest professions, and despite remarkable improvements and modernization of practice and processes, Agriculture, in Nigeria, has been beleaguered by different problems that have largely prevented it from delivering to its true potentials. In spite of the odds that have stifled the growth of the sector in Nigeria, Agriculture, according to the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) remains the number one and biggest human enterprise and is the leading source of income in more than 55 nations of the world, and constitutes over 72% of the GDP in 37 nations across the world.

However, whilst some countries have revolutionized agriculture and are tapping from the outlying benefits, the same cannot be said of some countries, especially in the Global South, including Nigeria where the potentials and gains inherent in agriculture are held down by problems of socio-cultural limitations and perceptions, absence of necessary technology and equipment, dearth of extension services, infrastructural shortages, storage facilities, seedlings, capital and important advisory services, among others. Thus, many still practice the arduous mode of farming which fails to leverage technology, innovations, research and development, amongst others. With this, the possibility of a food crisis looms as more people drift away from agriculture.

The Federal Government’s emphasized support for the development of agriculture has opened the window of opportunity for different organizations to come into this practice space with a view to changing the agricultural landscape of Nigeria through technology, research, industry connections and advance planning. This is the reason why AIP BOESSS, a fully integrated and diversified agriculture and food production holding company, has moved into the operational space and positioned itself as the arrowhead of the new agriculture revolution in Nigeria.

AIP BOESS is an umbrella for a number of integrated and diversified companies through which it musters food, agricultural commodities as well as agricultural industrial solutions to drive Nigeria’s strategic thrusts in agriculture, its new economic tangent. The company creates commercial enterprises within the value chain of human existence, and these flourish on the premise of sustainability, new vision and technology that adds aces and premium to what has been done in a particular way for ages.

In delivering what it terms as its mandate of ‘a new African story on agriculture’ (ANASA), AIP BOESS’ consulting practice engages in robust research and analysis of the agriculture and food production sectors, especially the strategic and pivotal Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) to develop proprietary platforms that bring together entrepreneurs and funders from development agencies and private equity players. These platforms provide support tools to entrepreneurs who wish to access capital or debt for Greenfield projects and established businesses. The company serves as country representatives for Development Agencies and Private Equity in Nigeria’s agriculture and food production SME sector.

Read Also: SME.NG partners with Bank of Industry to democratize access to finance

AIP BOESS facilitates experiential road shows/investor tours for prospective investors in Nigeria’s agriculture business . This allows prospective investors to meet with policy makers, regulatory agencies, government officials, communities and project promoters, among others, with a view to getting pre-entry insight into the potentials of Africa’s largest economy and opportunity.

In recognition of the fact that processes and practices are enriched by international and cross-cultural knowledge and network, AIP BOESS organizes and facilitates agricultural farm and food production training tours to Europe, North and South America, Asia as well as within Africa for different categories and groups of ‘Agripreneurs.’ These strategic and educative tours expose and equip our ‘agri-tourists’ to international practical experiences. Beyond these, they return to their bases with rich practical resources from a curated curriculum with the worlds most advanced practitioners.

In line with this, from 10th to 18th July, 2021, AIP BOESS will take policy makers, agriculture entrepreneurs and investors, SME as well as officials on another round of educative and network enriching trip to the picturesque city Murcia in Spain. Widely hailed as one of the top agriculture and food production centres of Europe, the city of Murcia, nestled in the Southeastern part of the Iberian peninsula has similar weather conditions with Nigeria, and is globally acclaimed for developing solutions that match Nigeria’s agricultural and food production needs. Participants will get the opportunity to see the future of water solutions in agriculture, as well as the next dimension to modern and urban farming that leverages technology and is environmentally sustainable.

Other highlights of the tour will include visits to some of the most advanced and frontier companies in agriculture and food production. Participants will gain invaluable knowledge and establish good network and relationships that will yield immeasurable impacts for their businesses. The tour will be made complete with leisure activities and visits to places of interests.

AIP BOESS believes that agriculture is life and it because of this that the company has positioned itself to be the top-of-the-mind-recall when it comes to agriculture and solutions that are founded on global best practices. The company believes that agriculture has the capacity to deliver a new Nigeria in food production and by extension guarantee food security.